Fetch Rewards welcomes Marie Quintana to the Board of Directors

Wes Schroll, founder and CEO of Fetch Rewards, said: "We're incredibly excited to welcome Marie Quintana to our Board. With her background in CPG marketing and her proven track record of championing transformative diversity and inclusion initiatives, her guidance and leadership will be invaluable as Fetch works to better serve its customer base and enhance its company culture."

Quintana is Executive Vice President of Communications and Chief Marketing Officer at the Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, where she spearheaded the organization's first integrated national marketing campaign. Earlier in her career, she served as Senior Vice President of Multicultural Sales and Marketing at PepsiCo, where she launched the first PepsiCo Corporate Multicultural Center of Excellence, In this role, she developed strategy for PepsiCo's multicultural markets and pioneered an integrated approach to aligning the company's brands, retail activations and community initiatives.

A nationally recognized business leader, Quintana has been honored as one of the Top 50 Hispanic Women in Business by Hispanic Business Magazine, one of the Top 50 Women in Grocery by Progressive Grocer and one of the Top 5 Latina Executives by Latina Style Magazine.

Active in her community, Quintana has served on the Board of Directors for Catholic Charities, Dallas and previously served on the Board of Directors for the Network of Executive Women and was Chair of the Corporate Advisory Board for Latina Style Magazine.

"Fetch Rewards is leading the way to become the world's rewards program," Quintana said. "They have captured the hearts of consumers in new and innovative ways, and I am thrilled to become part of this amazing organization. I look forward to helping Fetch Rewards to continue to differentiate themselves in the marketplace."

Headquartered in Madison, Wis. with offices in Chicago, New York City and San Francisco, Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer loyalty and shopper rewards app in its category. With more than 16 million downloads since launching in 2017 nearly 7 million active users, Fetch Rewards has processed nearly a billion receipts to date and has delivered more than $100 million in points to its users.

By working directly with hundreds of popular brands, Fetch Rewards gives shoppers access to savings on tens of thousands of products, whenever and wherever they are purchased. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has almost one million five-star reviews from happy shoppers. Visit www.fetchrewards.com for more information.

