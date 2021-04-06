Fetch Surpasses 5 Million Mark for Packages Delivered

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , the first and only off-site package management solution for apartment communities, today announced it has surpassed the 5 million mark in direct-to-door package deliveries nationwide.

The milestone illustrates not only Fetch's exponential growth, but also the continuation of e-commerce trends. Fetch topped the 1 million mark for packages delivered in February of 2020. It took the company only five months to deliver its second million, and three months, respectively, to surpass the 3 million (October 2020) and 4 million (January 2021) thresholds.

Fetch went from 4 million to 5 million packages delivered in 55 days following the 2020 holiday shopping season.

"Consumers didn't stop leaning on e-commerce on Christmas Day or as restrictions on brick and mortar stores were lifted due to the pandemic. In fact, online shopping trends have only escalated in recent months and we're seeing that play out in the number of packages that are being delivered to multifamily communities on a daily basis," said Michael Patton, founder and CEO of Fetch. "Apartment operators need a long-term, sustainable package management solution that is capable of scaling to meet this rapidly increasing volume. Traditional on-site infrastructure is proving to fall short in handling current volume and isn't equipped to manage future demands."

While e-commerce has been steadily growing for years, its use was drastically accelerated by the pandemic . When comparing its year-over-year results for the same group of communities, in Q1 2021, Fetch saw weekly volume increase per building by 13% even after the holiday rush, and delivered 1,243,345 packages in Q1 2021 alone.

As early 2021 data shows, e-commerce is still picking up speed, and estimations indicate that online shopping volume could climb as much as 30% higher in the coming years. Fetch, which is already on pace to surpass 2021 delivery projections, anticipates more than 35 million direct-to-door deliveries by 2023.

About Fetch

Fetch was founded in 2016 in Dallas, Texas, and has since expanded across the country to scale with current and new clients. The last-mile package delivery company currently operates in Dallas / Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Chicago, Phoenix, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Jacksonville and Portland. Fetch accepts deliveries at local Fetch-operated facilities and works directly with residents to schedule door-to-door delivery. The proven system solves the package problem for multifamily properties and provides residents with a convenient and time-saving amenity. With e-commerce growing rapidly, Fetch is a scalable solution for apartment owners and operators struggling to deal with the exponential growth of resident deliveries.

