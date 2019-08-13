Fetcher & SmartRecruiters Partner To Provide a Next-Generation Outbound Recruiting Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetcher is excited to announce the integration of the SmartRecruiters Applicant Tracking System into its proprietary outbound recruiting platform, helping to further transform the hiring landscape through thoughtful recruiting and smarter sourcing. Fetcher combines AI with a human touch to help teams fill open positions at a fraction of the time and cost of existing recruiting methods. The integration with SmartRecruiters enables teams to stop sourcing and start connecting and provides a more seamless user experience for recruiters while improving the candidate experience, as well.

The Fetcher integration with SmartRecruiters enables:

Easy upload of Fetcher candidates into SmartRecruiters for a seamless recruiting workflow via two options:

One-click candidate upload into the appropriate SmartRecruiters position or prospect list



Automated upload based on user-defined triggers such as candidates that have been liked, emailed, or have responded to outreach on Fetcher's platform

Duplicate check of Fetcher candidates against a customer's previously sourced candidates within SmartRecruiters (to provide only net new candidates to SmartRecruiters customers)

Full visibility into the status of Fetcher's sourced candidates within a customer's talent pipeline in SmartRecruiters

The ability for SmartRecruiters customers to build talent pipelines across virtually every role type

Fetcher automates the most tedious and time-consuming aspects of recruiting; candidate discovery and outreach. With their outbound recruiting platform, teams using Fetcher spend on average one hour a month in the platform to launch dozens of outreach emails and follow up messages to qualified candidates. This same effort would take approximately 12 hours a month with manual recruiting practices. This frees up recruiters and hiring managers to do what they do best - build relationships with the top candidates. By joining forces with SmartRecruiters, the companies have a great opportunity to further transform how teams discover, engage and hire talent.

Andres Blank, Co-Founder and CEO of Fetcher says, "Both teams are excited by this partnership as it will provide a seamless workflow to ease the candidate discovery and outreach process, which allows teams to hire faster and smarter." He continues, "We strive to give our customers the most advanced technology to ensure that they have a healthy pipeline of outstanding, diverse talent for each open role. With the SmartRecruiters integration, Fetcher equips recruiters with the tools and workflows they need to uncover the most eligible candidates and build more diverse teams."

Roy Baladi, Head of Marketplace at SmartRecruiters says, "Most sourcing tools are good at bringing volume, but Fetcher is able to increase candidate quality, reduce time to interview, and widen the talent pool. It does this thanks to quality machine learning, an ability to tap into non-obvious sources, and built-in CRM functionality that results in candidates who are both qualified and interested."

Fetcher uses a human-in-the-loop approach to complement their AI-powered recruiting, ensuring the highest quality matches for their clients with the greatest efficiency. Just as sales and marketing were transformed over the last decade by data-driven technologies, recruiting is undergoing its own transformation thanks to emerging data and analytics technologies. Automation, metrics and big data are now the hallmarks of intelligent recruiting and hiring. This is changing the way companies find new employees. The automated process helps combat bias in hiring and in discovering the best candidates — whether they are actively seeking jobs or already employed.

There are currently 7MM open jobs in the US and Fetcher's success rate in recruiting top-tier, diverse candidates for hard-to-fill openings is garnering the attention of over 450 high-growth organizations like Peloton, Paperless Post, Equinox, AppNexus, and Bridgestone, which rely on Fetcher to help grow their teams. Fetcher's platform has already helped hundreds of companies save time, money and reduce bias. With this new partnership with SmartRecruiters, Fetcher looks forward to continuing this path and meeting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in 2019 and beyond.

ABOUT FETCHER

Fetcher is recruiting reimagined. We believe the best people are not actively looking for work, but are usually open to exploring new opportunities. The problem is that searching for and connecting with them on Linkedin, Github, Dribble and Twitter takes a lot of time. We built Fetcher to help teams held back by the limits of manual sourcing and to automate and actively manage your outbound recruiting strategy. We discover qualified candidates on all the relevant professional networks, find their best point of contact and compose personalized emails ready for you to send. Our clients are saving dozens of hours and thousands of dollars that it usually takes to make a hire. We launched Fetcher 3 years ago and are already working with over 450 high-growth organizations including Peloton, Paperless Post, Equinox, AppNexus, Bridgestone, and many more.

ABOUT SMARTRECRUITERS

SmartRecruiters believes all companies should be able to find and hire their ideal candidates - and that all candidates should be able to find their dream jobs. That ethos is core to the SmartRecruiters-developed Talent Acquisition Suite, used by high-performance organizations for making the best hires. Built on a modern cloud platform, it has full functionality for recruitment marketing and collaborative hiring, with an open marketplace for third-party recruitment services.

In contrast to the first-generation applicant tracking systems it replaces, SmartRecruiters provides an amazing candidate experience, hiring managers actually want to use the product, and recruiters enjoy an easier end-to-end process. Companies like Visa, Skechers, Equinox, and Alcoa use SmartRecruiters to make recruiting a competitive advantage. For more information, follow us at @SmartRecruiters, on LinkedIn or on https://www.smartrecruiters.com.

