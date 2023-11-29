Fetcher Releases Expanded Product Line, Free Starter Plan

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetcher, a leading innovator in talent sourcing solutions, announced today a suite of new product and service offerings. With a renewed focus on human connection and enhanced product capabilities, Fetcher is transforming how businesses of all sizes discover and connect with top-tier talent.

In its newest product launch, Fetcher improves candidate profiles and helps users self-source great candidates from more places than ever before. By connecting with popular applicant tracking systems, LinkedIn, and using its own proprietary database, Fetcher offers a complete and easy talent acquisition solution for people looking to do it themselves.

In addition to launching an enhanced product suite, Fetcher is now offering all users from North American businesses free access to the platform with plans to expand globally in 2024. Interested parties are encouraged to get started for free or join the waitlist. Now companies of all sizes can maximize efficiency and minimize their time-to-hire.

"Today's announcement marks a pivotal moment in Fetcher's evolution. Our human-centric brand and comprehensive product enhancements underscore our mission to empower businesses with the tools they need to build exceptional teams," said Andres Blank, CEO at Fetcher. "We are committed to driving innovation in the talent acquisition space, and we're excited to provide businesses of all sizes with the solutions they need to thrive."

Fetcher continues to offer flexible, affordable, and premium talent sourcing services as well. These service offerings ensure a seamless and efficient talent acquisition process, enabling organizations to bolster their recruitment efforts and quickly scale to build their dream teams.

To learn more and explore Fetcher's exciting new offerings, please visit fetcher.ai.

About Fetcher:
Fetcher is a talent sourcing solution provider dedicated to revolutionizing how businesses connect with top-tier talent. With a robust suite of products and services, Fetcher empowers organizations of all sizes to streamline their recruitment efforts and build exceptional teams. From innovative sourcing tools and services to automated outreach capabilities, Fetcher is committed to delivering unparalleled value and results. Learn more at fetcher.ai.

