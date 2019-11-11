Feter is swiping left on swiping right with new series of feature updates

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Feter is looking to shake things up in the traditional dating app space by adding new features for users to connect and engage with one another.

"We have been working to update and iterate our app to continually better serve our users," explains spokesperson, Adrian Dreke.

"One of the most frequent feature requests has been to allow for more than just swiping right and swiping left when interacting with potential matches. So that's exactly what we've done."

Scrolling up is the new swipe right

Feter now offers a scroll up and scroll down feature to like and dislike other users. Functionally, this will achieve the same purpose – liking and disliking matches – but sometimes you just have to shake things up.

"The ubiquity of swiping left and right in dating apps has led to a complacency in the marketplace, and we're ready to buck that tradition. The hope is that our wonderfully diverse users will appreciate this innovation and enjoy the updates we've made to the app."

While a scroll up is the new swipe right for Feter users, swiping right will now unlock a new feature: allowing users to once more see potential matches they've previously passed. This new level of insight will give users one more chance to see their potential matches.

Another feature of Feter is Snapfeed, where users can share activities with their matches, who can comment on them within a certain time.

"The goal with Snapfeed is to bring a sense of immediacy and fun to the app. Not only will this allow users further insights into matches they've already made on Feter, but it provides a playful and illuminating glimpse into what users are doing in real-time."

All users have the ability to select the duration that their disappearing content remains viewable. To protect their privacy, they can also control who will be allowed to view the posts.

"The beautiful thing about Feter is that it's truly a place of community, where safety and exploration is encouraged, no matter how new you are to the lifestyle. With all these unique features, we've created an easy entryway to help you find what you are looking for as partners."

Feter is available now on iOS and in the Google Play Store.

