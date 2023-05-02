Fetti Debuts Social Media-Driven Job Matching and Education Platform For Gen Z Job Seekers

Fetti combines personalized job openings with powerful resume-building advice

and expert career guidance from professional recruiters.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetti debuted a first-of-its-kind, social media-driven job search and career guidance platform for Gen Z job seekers that offers expert advice from veteran career recruiters from companies like Meta and Google. Fetti, which is now available to young professionals looking for their next career move, provides engaging and creative content across a variety of social media platforms, reaching applicants where they spend much of their time.

"Young job seekers are largely overlooked by many legacy hiring platforms. Trying to draw recent graduates and other young people searching for employment into old-school job-matching programs is a losing battle," said Sam Chen, Fetti founder and CEO. "You have to meet them where they are — on popular social apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube — and that's exactly where Fetti is. In addition, Fetti provides a wealth of guidance, education, and support to help them find their perfect job."

Fetti utilizes social media channels to connect with and educate young workers on how to find a career that fits their goals by providing them with a wide range of informative videos that offer resume guidance, tips for interviews, questions to ask prospective employers, and more. With as many as half of Gen Z job seekers using social apps to research potential employers, and nearly three-quarters of young job candidates saying that social media is the most effective way for recruiters to reach them, Fetti is uniquely positioned to become a leading hiring platform for the next generation's workforce.

Job seekers who sign up for Fetti begin by creating a robust search profile which produces only the results that most closely match their values and specific requirements. For Gen Z workers, salary isn't always the most important factor, with considerations like professional development and opportunity for advancement often topping the list. Fetti's advanced filtering options allow job hunters the flexibility to prioritize elements like workplace culture, upward mobility, and work-life balance when searching for their dream job.

"The days of job candidates going to the highest bidder are behind us, and the emerging workforce has already made it clear that they are sticking to their own criteria when starting their careers," said Syama Meagher, Advisor to Fetti. "Fetti allows Gen Z job seekers to prioritize intangible things like autonomy, inclusive atmosphere, and impactful work for the first time, and the response among early users has been extremely strong."

Further cementing its commitment to the rising Gen Z workforce, Fetti is embarking on a multi-campus tour which began on April 25th, 2023, at the University of California, Berkeley, where former recruiters were on hand to provide resume workshops and one-on-one guidance at no cost. The company will be announcing additional campus dates in the near future.

Employers that are interested in reaching the top Gen Z candidates can contact Fetti to begin the job listing process. To learn more please visit tryfetti.com .

About Fetti

Fetti's mission is to create an equitable job market that empowers the next generation of talent through increased accessibility to education and high-quality job opportunities. Using a combination of dynamic career guidance from top recruiters and social media-driven outreach, Fetti connects the emerging workforce with careers that match their needs while preserving their values.

SOURCE Fetti