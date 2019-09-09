FETV Announces Nielsen ACM

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television) announced today an expanded agreement with Nielsen. Beginning the first broadcast week of September, Nielsen began reporting FETV's ratings to major advertising agencies and their clients nationwide through the Nielsen ACM rating service.

"After a successful trial period with MarketBreaks, we are delighted to expand our relationship with Nielsen to include minute-by-minute measurement and external dailies," said president and CEO Drew Sumrall.

According to Sumrall, the Nielsen ratings show strong performance in the network's target demos – older adults, particularly Women 50+.

