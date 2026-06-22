FETV Celebrates Independence Day Weekend with Rawhide

Iconic Western Rides Back to FETV on July 4th

SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that Rawhide will ride into the network lineup for Independence Day weekend with a special marathon titled, "Keep Rollin': Freedom on the Open Range." The marathon celebrates the American frontier with episodes on July 4th and 5th from 9a-3p ET each day. The series then settles into its regular timeslot weekends at 11:20a ET the following weekend. As with all series on FETV, Rawhide will air in its original, uncut format.

Rawhide Freedom on the Open Range

"Few television westerns capture the rugged independence and pioneering spirit of America quite like Rawhide," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "We're excited to welcome the series back to FETV and launch it over Independence Day weekend with a marathon that celebrates the values of freedom, perseverance, and adventure that have resonated with audiences for generations."

Premiering in 1959, Rawhide became one of the most successful western series in television history, running for eight seasons and helping launch Clint Eastwood's legendary career.

Check https://fetv.tv/ for full listings and times.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of classic movies and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Mediacom, Fubo, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

Media Contact:

Adam Sumrall

Executive Vice President

[email protected]

SOURCE FETV