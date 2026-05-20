Family Entertainment Television Selects VideoAmp as First Advanced Currency Provider

The new deal will enable demographic and data-driven linear transactions and outcome measurement

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VideoAmp, the media performance platform, today announced an agreement with Family Entertainment Television, Inc., parent company of family-friendly networks Family Entertainment Television (FETV) and Family Movie Classics (FMC), as its first alternative currency provider across its portfolio of networks as they head into the 2026-27 upfront season.

The agreement marks an expansion of VideoAmp's footprint within the independent broadcast ecosystem, bringing currency-grade measurement, audience insights, and advanced data capabilities to FETV's portfolio of content.

"FETV has built an incredibly strong portfolio of networks with highly engaged audiences," said VideoAmp Chief Revenue Officer, Bryan Goski. "By adopting VideoAmp's measurement and currency capabilities and extending into outcomes, they are bringing greater precision, flexibility, and transparency to buyers and setting a new standard for how independent broadcasters can transact and perform in today's market."

FETV, home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, is one of the fastest-growing networks in America in the last decade, both in affiliate and audience growth. Launched in 2021, FMC presents celebrated movies the whole family can enjoy, including the popular John Wayne Friday Night Feature.

Through the agreement, FETV and FMC will leverage VideoAmp's suite of tech-first and AI-enabled infrastructure to power its ad sales and measurement capabilities, including:

Cross-platform audience measurement across linear and digital, enabling unified reach and frequency analysis

Currency guarantees for both demographic and data-driven linear transactions during the Upfront and Scatter

Full-funnel outcomes measurement, including sales lift and attribution, so buyers can see how FETV and FMC campaigns drive real business results.

Content Analytics, unlocking currency-grade national TV viewership insights to help prove audience value, and optimize content strategy

"We believe the future of television advertising will be increasingly driven by data, flexibility, and measurable outcomes," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "Partnering with VideoAmp marks an important step forward for us as we continue to enhance our advertising capabilities and expand opportunities for agencies and brands to reach our loyal, family-friendly audience."

As the TV advertising ecosystem continues to shift toward more data-driven and outcome-based transactions, the announcement underscores growing momentum behind alternative currencies. VideoAmp now supports 11 major agency groups, more than 1,600 advertisers, and nearly the entire TV ecosystem, with currency adoption rapidly scaling from $20 million in 2022 to upwards of $6 billion projected in currency and measurement for 2026.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a media performance platform that provides the infrastructure for media buyers and sellers to find their most valuable audiences, optimize to what's working, and measure the real-world impact of advertising. By leveraging big data, privacy-forward technology, and AI, VideoAmp delivers a deduplicated view of media performance across linear TV, streaming, and digital, so every campaign decision is made with clarity and every result is measurable. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit www.videoamp.com.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of classic movies and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Fubo, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

Media Contact:

Adam Sumrall

Executive Vice President

[email protected]

SOURCE FETV