FETV Strikes It Rich with The Beverly Hillbillies

Beloved Sitcom Debuts August 3 rd

SOUTH BEND, Ind., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that the complete series of The Beverly Hillbillies will return to the network on Monday, August 3rd, airing weekdays at 8:10a ET and 12:50a ET. As with all series on FETV, The Beverly Hillbillies will air in its original, uncut format.

The Beverly Hillbillies

"The Beverly Hillbillies is one of those rare sitcoms that is just as funny today as it was more than 60 years ago," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "If you know the story of a man named Jed, you know why The Beverly Hillbillies has remained a television favorite for generations. It's a timeless comedy built around unforgettable characters and family-friendly humor—the kind of programming our viewers love."

Starring Buddy Ebsen as Jed Clampett, Irene Ryan as Granny, Donna Douglas as Elly May, and Max Baer Jr. as Jethro, The Beverly Hillbillies became an instant cultural phenomenon when it premiered in 1962. The series spent multiple seasons among television's highest-rated programs and remains one of the most recognizable and celebrated sitcoms in television history.

Viewers can start at the very beginning and follow the Clampetts' unforgettable journey through all 274 episodes, airing weekday mornings at 8:10a ET and weeknights at 12:50a ET on FETV. For more information on FETV's programming schedule, visit https://fetv.tv/.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of classic movies and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Mediacom, Fubo, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

Media Contact:

Adam Sumrall

Executive Vice President

[email protected]

SOURCE FETV