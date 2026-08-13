FETV to Debut Wanted: Dead or Alive with "From Bounty to Bullitt" Marathon

Steve McQueen's Iconic TV Breakthrough Debuts September 6 th

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that the network will welcome Wanted: Dead or Alive to its lineup with "From Bounty to Bullitt," a Steve McQueen launch event on Sunday, September 6th. A marathon of the classic western will air from 9a-3p ET, followed by McQueen's 1968 action classic Bullitt.

Steve McQueen: Wanted Dead or Alive

"Wanted: Dead or Alive gave audiences an early look at everything that would make Steve McQueen an icon," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "Pairing Josh Randall with Bullitt gives our viewers a chance to spend a day with the King of Cool at two defining moments in his career."

Wanted: Dead or Alive stars McQueen as bounty hunter Josh Randall, the cool, quick-drawing gunfighter armed with his sawed-off Winchester "Mare's Leg." The series premiered in 1958 and helped propel McQueen from television standout to one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Bullitt cemented McQueen's place among Hollywood legends and remains renowned for its groundbreaking San Francisco car chase, widely regarded as one of the greatest action sequences in cinema history.

Beginning the following weekend, Wanted: Dead or Alive will air weekends at 10:10a ET. As with all series on FETV, Wanted: Dead or Alive will air in its original, uncut format. For more information on FETV's programming schedule, visit https://fetv.tv/.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of classic movies and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Mediacom, Fubo, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

Media Contact:

Adam Sumrall

Executive Vice President

[email protected]

SOURCE FETV