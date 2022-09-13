Feuerstein Kulick Expands to California

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feuerstein Kulick LLP announced today that it has opened its first office outside of New York, taking on four lawyers formerly associated with the Ringgenberg Law Firm. Kieran Ringgenberg, Tim McMahon, Hannah Strassburger, and Rene Perez will be joining Feuerstein Kulick in its newest office in Oakland, California. Headquartered in New York City and founded in 2016, Feuerstein Kulick is the established market leader in the legal cannabis industry. With addition of these four lawyers, the firm now employs 33 lawyers.

Co-founding partner of Feuerstein Kulick, David Feuerstein, said, "The addition of Kieran and his team provides us with a physical presence in California, added depth in our litigation and corporate departments, and intellectual property expertise to better serve our clients nationwide. I've known Kieran since we were associates at Boies, Schiller & Flexner and have always thought very highly of him. The quality of his work and the team he has put together will be a fantastic addition to the team we've assembled in New York."

Kieran Ringgenberg added, "The cannabis industry continues to mature, consolidate, and nationalize. Adding our team in California to the deep pool of talent at Feuerstein Kulick positions us to best meet the needs of our combined clients not just now, but with an eye to the future."

Feuerstein Kulick LLP is a boutique law firm that represents clients in all aspects of the legal cannabis space, including investors, funds, leading technology and ancillary companies, brands, license holders, and operators.

Contact: Jenniffer Brown, [email protected]

