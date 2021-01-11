Feuerstein Kulick LLP Advises Lenders to Curaleaf in their New $50 Million Revolving Credit Facility

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. ("Curaleaf"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the Company has successfully completed a new $50 million, three-year secured revolving credit facility. The net proceeds from borrowings under the credit agreement are expected to be used to fund capital expenditures to support future growth initiatives, potential acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.

The new three-year secured revolving credit facility has a maturity date of January 10, 2024. Borrowings under the facility bear interest on any outstanding principal of 10.25%. The facility was fully drawn at closing. Samantha Gleit, Fitz Angrand, and McKenzie Osborne of Feuerstein Kulick LLP advised certain lenders on the transaction. Feuerstein Kulick LLP is a boutique law firm that represents clients in all aspects of the legal cannabis space, including investors, funds, leading technology and ancillary companies, brands, license holders, and operators.

