Fever-Tree, the World's Leading Premium Mixer Brand, Launches Pink Aromatic Tonic, July 2018

Fever-Tree's co-founders Charles Rolls and Tim Warrillow have once again gone to the ends of the earth to source the highest quality ingredients for the new Aromatic Tonic. While researching historic ingredients and early references of tonics, Tim discovered medical records of British Navy surgeons prescribing angostura bark as a fever remedy or "tonic" as far back as the early 19th century. The gentle bitterness of angostura bark from South America is balanced by the sweet, spicy flavors of various ingredients, including vanilla from Madagascar, pimento berry from Jamaica, ginger from Cochin, and cardamom sourced from Guatemala.

This combination is rounded off with Fever-Tree's signature quinine from the Congo and soft spring water to create a tonic water with subtle aromas of exotic spice and fresh citrus, a refreshing aromatic flavor and a clean, dry finish to complement. Like the 19th century tonic, the South American angostura bark extract gives Fever-Tree's Aromatic Tonic a distinctive rosé pink hue.

A Perfect Serve: Fever-Tree's Ultimate Pink Gin & Tonic

The gentle bitterness of this blend of aromatics perfectly complements Gins of a bolder, juniper-rich flavor and enhances even the shyest of botanicals. For the perfect serve and a modern twist on the classic Gin & Tonic, pair Aromatic Tonic with Tanqueray or Plymouth Gin, over ice and garnish with a lemon zest.

Aromatic Tonic is a versatile mixer also apt to amplify a range of Vodkas for an elevated Highball, or even enjoyed as a sophisticated soft drink on its own.

This offering expands Fever-Tree's U.S. portfolio to 11 pioneering mixers and tonics to pair with premium spirits. Aromatic Tonic, with its focus on juniper-rich Gins, also rounds out Fever-Tree's signature Ultimate Gin & Tonic Pairing Guide, which now covers the four main flavor profiles of citrus, floral, herbal and finally, aromatic. Unlike most mixers on the market today, which contain high fructose corn syrup, saccharin or aspartame, Fever-Tree products contain no artificial sweeteners, preservatives or flavorings, restoring taste and quality to the category.

Fever-Tree USA Positioned to Transform the Wider Mixer Category Through Innovation

As market leader and pioneers of the U.S. premium mixer category, Aromatic Tonic reflects Fever-Tree's commitment and intrepid attitude to sourcing the highest quality ingredients, botanicals and taste that is at the heart of all of its products. The U.S. launch of Aromatic Tonic comes at a prime time, with pink drinks owning the summer of 2018.

Commenting on the Launch of Aromatic Tonic in the U.S., Fever-Tree North American CEO Charles Gibb Said:

"We are unique in incorporating a rare ingredient, angostura bark, and matching it with other unusual aromatics that reflect our unwavering commitment to sourcing the highest quality ingredients. This approach enables a distinctive third flavor element to be effortlessly introduced into the serve. The result is great tasting, easily prepared mixed drinks for aspiring home bartenders and sophisticated bartending pros who seek straightforward cocktails without compromising quality. Fever-Tree mixers are a testament to simplicity perfected."

About Fever-Tree:

Founded in 2005, Fever-Tree is the leading premium line of carbonated mixers. It procures the world's finest ingredients from natural sources, including quinine from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ginger from Ivory Coast, India and Nigeria, and lemons from the slopes of Mount Etna, Sicily.

The Fever-Tree range is designed to complement and enhance a range of premium spirits and with its high quality and naturally sourced ingredients, is the perfect accompaniment to any drinking occasion. Unlike most mixers on the market today, which contain high fructose corn syrup, saccharin or aspartame, Fever-Tree products contain no artificial sweeteners, preservatives or flavorings, restoring taste and quality to the category. Since its launch, Fever-Tree has collected a vast number of awards, including the Best Selling & Top Trending Tonic Water for four consecutive years by the World's 50 Best Bars.

In the U.S., Fever-Tree's portfolio includes 11 mixers, comprising tonics, ginger ales and ginger beers, that are available at leading retailers, bars and restaurants across the country.

