FeverWarn Launches OPX Scanning Technology to Optimize Temperature Scanning Performance in Varying Weather Conditions

BALTIMORE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FeverWarn by MachineSense, the industry's only self-service temperature reading product line utilizing thermal scanning of the wrist or hand with thousands of units in the market, has announced the launch of its proprietary new OPX technology, which allows its innovative infrared temperature scanners to produce precise temperature readings in a more expansive array of ambient environments. A first of its kind in the industry and exclusive to FeverWarn, OPX technology increases the temperature bandwidth of FeverWarn devices by over 75 percent.

Traditionally, all infrared temperature scanners have been limited to recommended ambient conditions of between 70 to 94 degrees Fahrenheit. However, FeverWarn's new OPX technology now extends the temperature bandwidth of its sensing systems to between 64 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing the devices to be deployed in a wider variety of environments and weather conditions. The new technology achieves this through spatial geometry sensors combined with an artificial intelligence algorithm to filter out the effects of colder or warmer temperatures, as well as problems with sunlight.

"Communities are becoming more cognizant that they need to take steps to limit and prevent the spread of pathogens," says Dr. Biplab Pal, co-founder and CTO of MachineSense. "One of the first, most cost-effective steps that can be taken is temperature screening before entering crowded indoor areas. With FeverWarn, we are continuing to innovate so that this simple step can be as effective and usable for as many communities as possible. OPX is another step in that pursuit."

Until now, radiation from hot and cold air molecules could impact accuracy and lead to errors in temperature measurement. As a strong source of infrared rays, sunlight has also produced errors with ordinary temperature scanners placed outside or in lobbies with direct sunlight penetration. With the deployment of OPX technology, FeverWarn is ideally positioned to handle sunlight and these ambient conditions.

FeverWarn's standalone wrist and fist thermal scanners are safer than standard handheld temperature scanners because they do not require a person to stand within the recommended six feet of social distancing to obtain a temperature reading. Hand and wrist scanning also avoids other problematic interferences such as hair, perspiration, makeup, hats or face coverings. FeverWarn devices are twice as fast as handheld scanners and can easily and securely integrate with auxiliary devices such as doors, kiosks, gates, scanners, employee tracking systems, and other access control technologies.

