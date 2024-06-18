FEVO ANNOUNCES SHIFT4 AS PREFERRED PAYMENTS & POS SOLUTION FOR ALL MUSIC PARTNERS

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FEVO , the leading e-commerce company that lets friends shop together on any website, announced today that Shift4 will act as its preferred payment processor for all music festivals and General Admission events.

The partnership will allow FEVO to support venue, touring and festival clients with seamless payment and checkout solutions across online transactions, mobile ordering, QR-code ticket sales and on-site GA sales — all features that have helped Shift4 become a global leader in payment processing and commerce technology.

"Our job is to disrupt and innovate the checkout process on behalf of our clients and their fans," said FEVO COO Betty Tran. "But without the right infrastructure partners in place, we can't do that. Partners like Shift4 handle arguably the most important moment in every transaction we host — processing the payment."

"We're thrilled to partner with FEVO to deliver a streamlined checkout process for venues and live entertainment providers," says Anthony Perez, Shift4's Head of Online Payments & Venues. "FEVO offers an innovative ticketing solution and their clients can now benefit from an even smoother transaction experience with Shift4."

FEVO currently supports more than 800 of the leading brands in live entertainment including concert venues, nightclubs, youth athletic camps, and festivals across the United States and Canada. The company has already begun launching Shift4 payment systems with clients in 2024 as part of their expansion into in-venue transactions and payment processing.

For more information on FEVO visit FEVO.com .

About FEVO

FEVO helps the biggest brands in the world reimagine online shopping. Our Social Checkout™ makes it easy for fans to shop together on any ticketing website, restoring the vital human elements of in-person shopping without sacrificing the efficiency and convenience of e-commerce. Since launching in 2016, FEVO has become a dominant force in live events, helping 900+ blue-chip brands in sports, music and entertainment sell more than 24 million tickets to 6.1 million consumers. For more information, visit FEVO.com.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com .

SOURCE FEVO