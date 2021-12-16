FEVO ENDS 2021 STRONG!

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our mission is to disrupt the world of e-commerce, making every transaction on every site a social and memorable occasion — where friends, family, fans, and influencers shop the brands and experiences they love the most together. All on your brand.

Put some heart in your cart.  

FEVO Series C Announcement
That's FEVO. 

2021:

  • Record all-time high sales
  • Record high market share and retention
  • Record high employee happiness
  • Record new innovations shipped
  • Huge partnerships announced and renewed
  • Closed Series C Funding

About FEVO:
FEVO is dedicated to changing e-commerce: Our proprietary technology adds friend power to a brand's site for more browsing, more fun — and more sales. We enable consumers to invite friends to purchase together with just a few clicks, allowing groups to connect and communities to form. And it all happens on a brand's site with just one single line of code, so brands can capture more data while building their own social graphs and identifying valuable customers.

FEVO Media Contact: Chad Romiti - 949-293-7781 - [email protected]

