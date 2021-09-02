FEVO Named Exclusive Social Commerce Partner for Playoff Premium Experiences at the College Football Playoff National Championship

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The College Football Playoff (CFP) and FEVO, a leading e-commerce technology company reimagining the online shopping experience, announced today that FEVO will be the exclusive social commerce platform for Playoff Premium experiences at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The agreement allows FEVO to begin selling Playoff Premium private suites and VIP ticket packages for the 2022 CFP National Championship. FEVO launched the program today with new offers rolling out all season long.

"We're excited about our new partnership with FEVO," said Alfred White, Senior Director of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships with the College Football Playoff. "The quick and easy shareability of the purchasing process is sure to start the experience off right for all fans purchasing Playoff Premium experiences."

With the use of FEVO's social cart, fans purchasing Playoff Premium experiences will be able to easily share their plans and let others join. Available inventory for the soon-to-be sold-out event can be found via fevo.me/cfp

"FEVO is about bringing the power of friends to e-commerce," said Ari Daie, FEVO CEO. "The CFP has created premium experiences for their fans, and FEVO's Friend-Powered Cart™ lets friends share, buy, and enjoy the game together. We're thrilled to partner with the CFP and be a part of the big game."

About FEVO:

FEVO is making shopping fun. By driving latent demand and utilizing the power of influence, FEVO is an e-commerce platform that connects consumers and brands, empowering users to sell products to their networks. Because friends don't let friends shop alone.

About the College Football Playoff:

The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game. This season's Playoff Semifinals will take place Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and the Capital One Orange Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

