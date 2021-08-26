FEVO named Social Ticketing Partner of NASCAR

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCAR and FEVO, a leading e-commerce technology company reimagining the online shopping experience, announced a partnership today that will designate FEVO as a "Social Ticketing Partner of NASCAR". The wide-ranging agreement will span across the sanctioning body and NASCAR-owned facilities.

FEVO will become a partner of NASCAR effective immediately and fans will be able to use FEVO to book tickets and experiences using the FEVO social cart throughout the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs. Over the course of the partnership, NASCAR and FEVO will offer unique content and experiences for FEVO users at future NASCAR events.

"We're thrilled for our innovative partnership with FEVO, which will enable us to better connect with new fans through social-selling as well as group sales outreach," said Kari Gritton, NASCAR managing director of consumer strategy. "FEVO provides a frictionless online buying experience with a focus on the mobile-user, which is required for today's consumer."

The partnership designates FEVO as a social ticketing and group ticketing platform of NASCAR and includes FEVO sponsorship of the NASCAR Sales Academy as well as event activation at the 2021 NASCAR Kansas Speedway Playoff Race, the Hollywood Casino 400, and two additional future events.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with NASCAR and help optimize their amazing entertainment platform," said Ari Daie, CEO of FEVO. "We look forward to bringing in new groups of racing fans and improving the overall buying experience as fans plan for race day."

As part of the agreement, FEVO is now the first-ever sponsor of the NASCAR Sales Academy team.

For more information visit: www.fevo.com

About FEVO:

FEVO is making shopping fun. By driving latent demand and utilizing the power of influence, FEVO is an e-commerce platform that connects consumers and brands, empowering users to sell products to their networks. Because friends don't let friends shop alone.

About NASCAR:

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty's Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

