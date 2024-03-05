FEVO to Launch the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later Solution

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FEVO , the leading e-commerce company that lets friends shop together on any website, announced today that consumers using the FEVO Social Checkout™ can now Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) using leading BNPL provider Zip Co .

Since its inception in 2016, FEVO has been a pioneer in social commerce, introducing industry-first sharing and networking tools into the ticketing process for more than 900 blue-chip brands in North American pro, college and minor league sports, as well as music, festivals and live entertainment. Now, The Zip BNPL service has been seamlessly integrated into the FEVO checkout, allowing consumers the option to Buy Now, Pay Later on all FEVO transactions over $35 and up to $1,500, subject to approval. FEVO clients can now seamlessly access the buy now, pay later solution and enable shoppers to transact directly through Zip.

"The idea behind the Social Checkout is to take all the conveniences that come with online shopping and repackage them into something that feels more accessible, more user-friendly, more human," said FEVO CEO and Founder Ari Daie. "For today's shopper, that means putting every available payment option at their fingertips — including the ability to buy now, pay later. In Zip, we've identified a partner that can integrate that technology into our platform without skipping a beat."

This offering will provide FEVO clients with a new flexible payment option that will increase order value, attract new customers, and foster loyalty.

"We're excited to team up with FEVO to make it easier for everyone to enjoy music festivals, concerts, and sports events with the ability to pay over time," said Zip Co-Founder and U.S. CEO Larry Diamond. "The next generation of consumers are choosing buy now, pay later as a more flexible payment alternative, and Zip is leading the charge. At checkout, customers will now be able to select Zip to pay for their tickets in easy installments. We're committed to making memorable experiences accessible to all and are looking forward to continuing to expand into the ticketing industry and beyond."

About FEVO

FEVO helps the biggest brands in the world reimagine online shopping. Our Social Checkout™ makes it easy for fans to shop together on any ticketing website, restoring the vital human elements of in-person shopping without sacrificing the efficiency and convenience of e-commerce. Since launching in 2016, FEVO has become a dominant force in live events, helping 900+ blue-chip brands in sports, music and entertainment sell more than 24 million tickets to 6.1 million consumers. For more information, visit FEVO.com.

About Zip

ASX-listed Zip Co Limited (ASX: ZIP) is a digital financial services company offering innovative, people-centered products that bring customers and merchants together. Operating in two core markets - Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the Americas, Zip offers point-of-sale digital payment services connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip provides access to fair, flexible and transparent payment options, helping customers to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses. Zip is also a licensed and regulated credit provider and is committed to responsible lending. For more information, visit: www.zip.co.

US loans through the Zip app and Zip Checkout are originated by WebBank, except for Zip-originated loans in CO, NV, MA, and MD.

