FEVO, VOZZI ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP FOR LIVE EVENTS BRANDS

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FEVO , a leading social commerce company that lets friends shop together online, is now partnering with VOZZI, an all-in-one SMS/MMS platform specializing in Sports and Entertainment brands. The collaboration will enable partners that work with both brands to deliver FEVO's Social Checkout™ experience to fans via VOZZI's Mass and or 1-to-1 messaging capabilities.

"We've seen the results from our respective clients leveraging both platforms, and it's extremely impressive," said Ben Young, CEO at VOZZI. "The ease of execution for our partners and the convenience delivered to their customers is what it's all about. We're thrilled about strengthening our alignment with FEVO."

Through the partnership, VOZZI clients that sell through FEVO will be able to push sales campaigns and offers to customers the moment they go live. FEVO and VOZZI will also provide partners with best practices and webinar opportunities to help them execute revenue initiatives via SMS and MMS.

"FEVO is committed to helping our partners prepare for the future of their fan base," said FEVO founder and CEO Ari Daie, "and working with brands like VOZZI is an integral piece of that."

You can meet both FEVO and VOZZI at the ECHL Summer Meetings in Las Vegas, NV, this June. To learn more about all the integrations and utilities available to FEVO clients, visit FEVO.com/integration-partners.

About FEVO

FEVO is helping the biggest brands in the world reimagine online shopping. Our Social Checkout™ makes it easy for fans to shop together on any ticketing website, restoring the vital human elements of in-person shopping without sacrificing the efficiency and convenience of e-commerce. Since launching in 2016, FEVO has become a dominant force in live events, helping 700+ blue-chip brands in sports, music and entertainment sell more than 15 million tickets to 4 million consumers. For more information, visit FEVO.com.

About VOZZI

VOZZI is an SMS platform that is changing the way brands interact with their audience. The number one objective is to help entertainers, sports teams, music festivals, and endurance races throughout North America utilize Mass and 1-on-1 texting to increase sales, grow databases, and drive engagement. VOZZI's customer portfolio includes 250+ teams/brands across professional sports, minor league sports, collegiate athletics and endurance sports. VOZZI is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT with an east coast office located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit getvozzi.com.

SOURCE FEVO