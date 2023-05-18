FEVO, VOZZI ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP FOR LIVE EVENTS BRANDS

News provided by

FEVO

18 May, 2023, 13:01 ET

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FEVO, a leading social commerce company that lets friends shop together online, is now partnering with VOZZI, an all-in-one SMS/MMS platform specializing in Sports and Entertainment brands. The collaboration will enable partners that work with both brands to deliver FEVO's Social Checkout™ experience to fans via VOZZI's Mass and or 1-to-1 messaging capabilities.

"We've seen the results from our respective clients leveraging both platforms, and it's extremely impressive," said Ben Young, CEO at VOZZI. "The ease of execution for our partners and the convenience delivered to their customers is what it's all about. We're thrilled about strengthening our alignment with FEVO."

Through the partnership, VOZZI clients that sell through FEVO will be able to push sales campaigns and offers to customers the moment they go live. FEVO and VOZZI will also provide partners with best practices and webinar opportunities to help them execute revenue initiatives via SMS and MMS.

"FEVO is committed to helping our partners prepare for the future of their fan base," said FEVO founder and CEO Ari Daie, "and working with brands like VOZZI is an integral piece of that."

You can meet both FEVO and VOZZI at the ECHL Summer Meetings in Las Vegas, NV, this June. To learn more about all the integrations and utilities available to FEVO clients, visit FEVO.com/integration-partners.

About FEVO

FEVO is helping the biggest brands in the world reimagine online shopping. Our Social Checkout™ makes it easy for fans to shop together on any ticketing website, restoring the vital human elements of in-person shopping without sacrificing the efficiency and convenience of e-commerce. Since launching in 2016, FEVO has become a dominant force in live events, helping 700+ blue-chip brands in sports, music and entertainment sell more than 15 million tickets to 4 million consumers. For more information, visit FEVO.com.

About VOZZI

VOZZI is an SMS platform that is changing the way brands interact with their audience. The number one objective is to help entertainers, sports teams, music festivals, and endurance races throughout North America utilize Mass and 1-on-1 texting to increase sales, grow databases, and drive engagement. VOZZI's customer portfolio includes 250+ teams/brands across professional sports, minor league sports, collegiate athletics and endurance sports. VOZZI is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT with an east coast office located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit getvozzi.com.

SOURCE FEVO

Also from this source

FEVO Continues to Trailblaze with the First Generative AI Toolkit for Social Commerce

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.