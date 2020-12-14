Fewer Americans Traveling Internationally This Holiday Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WARWICK, R.I., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the US deals with a rise in COVID-19 cases and expanded travel restrictions, InsureMyTrip reports that fewer Americans are traveling this holiday and opting to postpone trips until 2021.

"Our data suggests that travelers are choosing to wait it out a little longer — and are staying home during the holidays," says InsureMyTrip Director of eCommerce Cheryl Golden. "Those who must fly during this pandemic, seem more likely to buy travel insurance that includes coverage related to COVID-19 travel concerns."

Christmas Week Buying Trends

While travel is significantly down this Christmas, the latest buying trends indicate that nearly half of all active travel insurance policies are for domestic trips, as international travel remains limited:

46 percent of all travel insurance policies sold for trips during 2020 Christmas Week ( 12/21/20 - 1/3/20 ) are for domestic trips, compared to 18 percent last year

) are for domestic trips, compared to 18 percent last year Most buying travel insurance that covers COVID-19 related travel concerns

The unbiased travel insurance comparison site also released a groundbreaking "COVID-19 recommendation tool" to help guide travelers towards plans that may be best suited to cover COVID-19-related travel concerns.

Travel Insurance Recommendations

InsureMyTrip recommends travelers strongly consider a Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) upgrade. This upgrade offers the most trip cancellation flexibility and is the only option available to cover fear of travel. Full terms of coverage will be listed in state-specific policy. If eligibility requirements are met, reimbursement is 50-70 percent of pre-paid non-refundable trip cost.



Note: Traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or not. Cancel For Any Reason is required.

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

