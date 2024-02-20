Fewer Than 1% of Shoppers Prefer Cryptocurrency When Shopping Online

News provided by

Chargebacks911

20 Feb, 2024, 08:32 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently released study by Chargebacks911, a fintech company providing payment dispute solutions, the promise of cryptocurrency's widespread acceptance as a means of payment remains far from being realized.

The 2024 Cardholder Dispute Index, created in partnership with analytics and consulting firm TSG (The Strawhecker Group) surveyed 4,000 online shoppers in the United States. Fewer than one percent of respondents identified cryptocurrency as their preferred way to pay online.

Continue Reading
The Cardholder Dispute Index shows a strong correlation between consumer preference and merchant acceptance.
The Cardholder Dispute Index shows a strong correlation between consumer preference and merchant acceptance.
The Cardholder Dispute Index
The Cardholder Dispute Index

Cryptocurrency payments firm Triple-A estimates that 4.2 percent of global consumers own some amount of cryptocurrency. However, given the insights gained from the Cardholder Dispute Index, it seems most crypto holders continue to see digital currencies as a store of value and an investment opportunity rather than a viable currency for day-to-day transactions.

The Cardholder Dispute Index shows that the vast majority of buyers still prefer credit and debit cards over alternative payment methods. 80 percent of those surveyed identified credit or debit cards as their preferred way to buy online. Roughly 10 percent of respondents said they preferred mobile wallets, while a small number of respondents also identified P2P payment apps (Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, etc.), bank transfers, gift cards, and "buy now, pay later" services as other preferred options.

These shopping preferences were mirrored in the Chargeback Field Report, a study conducted by the firm last year that looked at online retailers. That study found that only 4% of sellers offered cryptocurrency as a payment option.

"This is not to say that cryptocurrency is dead," states Jarrod Wright, the head of marketing for Chargebacks911. "However, it's hard to deny that the promise of cryptocurrency as a decentralized, widely accepted means of exchange has failed to materialize so far. If consumers don't want to pay in crypto, merchants won't be incentivized to maintain it as an option."

The 2024 Cardholder Dispute Index is available for free at Chargebacks911.com, and sheds light on cardholders' buying behaviors and payment preferences.

About Chargebacks911

Chargebacks911® is the global leader in chargeback prevention and remediation technology. As a provider or supplier to financial technology companies, Chargebacks911 helps safeguard more than 2.4 billion transactions per year on behalf of clients in 87 countries around the world. For details on Chargebacks911's comprehensive dispute management solutions, visit https://chargebacks911.com.

Media Contact: Justin Clements
Tel: 877.634.9808 ext. 7905
Mobile: 812.621.0631
Email: 373179@email4pr.com

SOURCE Chargebacks911

Also from this source

US Consumers Added 1.5 Payment Cards to Wallets Since Pandemic, Study Finds

US Consumers Added 1.5 Payment Cards to Wallets Since Pandemic, Study Finds

According to a recently-released study by Chargebacks911, a fintech company providing payment dispute solutions, the average American cardholder has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.