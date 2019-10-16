Fewer Than One-Third of Employees Prefer Open Floor Plan Offices, Despite Their Increasing Prevalence

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open floor plan offices aren't popular among employees, according to a new survey of 503 full-time employees from Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform.

Just 28% of employees prefer an office with an open office space, while 52% want private offices.

Just 28% of employees prefer open floor plan offices

Employees may prefer privacy, but offices are trending toward the open floor plan thanks to companies like Google, which eschews private offices in favor of communal spaces.

In the survey, Clutch interviewed 9 businesses across the U.S. to learn what a "typical" office space looks like in 2019.

Employees Value Their Personal Spaces in the Office

Whether a business has an open floor plan or private offices, it must give employees their own spaces.

Nearly all employees (98%) have an assigned spot at their office — and they desire this space.

More than half of employees (53%) value their personal space in the office over any other office space such as places to relax (14%), quiet spaces (13%), small collaborative spaces (11%), and large meeting rooms (11%).

Employees at Wolfe LLC, a technology incubator and investor in Pittsburgh, can customize their space to show off their personality and interests.

"Being able to display important aspects of one's personal life inspires respect and trust," Content Writer and Editor Mary Koczan said. "It encourages employees to be successful as individuals and as a team."

Offices that give employees personal space encourage them to express themselves, which ultimately leads to a culture of acceptance and increased productivity.

Some Businesses Can Succeed With an Open Floor Plan

While only 28% of employees prefer an open-office setting, some businesses thrive in that environment, such as Encite International, a marketing agency in Denver.

Encite International employees work in a coworking space, which provides a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

"We're definitely more laidback than your traditional … office," Content Development Manager Sophie Mann said. "We encourage ping-pong breaks, office puppies, and grabbing the occasional beer."

An open office plan also motivates employees to work together.

"The office is very unique [and] welcoming," said Digital Marketing Strategist Catrina Carne, of Amazon fulfillment solutions Geneva Supply in Delevan, Wisc. "It gives us a great area to collaborate, be comfortable, and just get things done."

Employees may not want to work in an office with an open floor plan, but they can succeed in this environment, especially at a company that encourages collaboration.

Overall, the research shows that although there are general trends of U.S. office spaces, there is no longer a "typical" office space. The perfect office space varies based on companies' needs and objectives.

Clutch's 2019 Commercial Real Estate Survey included 503 full-time U.S. employees.

Read the full report here: https://clutch.co/real-estate/resources/office-spaces-us-do-employees-want-open-floor-plan

For questions about the survey, a comment on the findings, or an introduction to the industry experts included in the report, reach out to Kristen Herhold at 226446@email4pr.com.

About Clutch

Clutch is the leader in connecting global service providers with corporate buyers from around the world. The ratings and reviews platform publishes the most extensive and referenced client reviews in the B2B services market. Clutch has grown by 50% or more every year throughout the past five years and is ranked #412 in Inc.'s 2018 and #773 in Inc.'s 2019 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. and #27 in LinkedIn's list of the top 50 startups.

Media Contact:

Kristen Herhold

226446@email4pr.com

(202) 840-6690

SOURCE Clutch

Related Links

https://clutch.co/real-estate

