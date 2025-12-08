Fewture Studios and TMG, Inc. Announce Global Joint Venture to Launch Internet Racing League (IRL)

A creator-led racing franchise redefining live sports with decentralized distribution through

LOS ANGELES and SÃO PAULO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fewture Studios, a Hollywood-based venture studio developing entertainment IP with creators, athletes, and celebrities, has announced a joint venture with TMG, Inc. to launch the Internet Racing League (IRL), TMG operates an ecosystem across media, esports and live entertainment including high-impact brands such as FURIA Esports and MADHOUSE. The creator-powered global racing franchise merges competitive racing with creator-led storytelling and decentralized distribution across YouTube Live, Twitch and Kick. Watch the trailer and learn more at internetracingleague.com .

The partnership combines Fewture Studios' Hollywood creative infrastructure with TMG's platform that combines production, distribution, creator networks and digital fanbases to introduce a new model for live sports built around creators rather than traditional broadcasters. Instead of airing on a single network, IRL will stream through creator and athlete channels, giving fans a direct connection to the personalities shaping modern entertainment.

"We're entering a new era of modern media distribution and entertainment," said Kai Henry, Founder & CEO of Fewture Studios. "Creators are the new syndication model, and attention is the most valuable asset powering the next generation of entertainment IP, especially in live. André Akkari and TMG are among the best in the world at operating in this new attention economy, and we're fortunate to launch IRL alongside them. IRL is just the beginning, we plan to launch several other creator-led sports leagues over the next three to five years."

IRL is designed to elevate the next generation of karting and grassroots racing talent, skilled young drivers who have historically lacked access to visibility and sponsorship opportunities. By fusing creator storytelling, live streaming, and social-first engagement, the league gives emerging athletes a global platform to be discovered, sponsored, and celebrated.

"The lines between creators and athletes have been blurring for a while now" said Brandon Dalton, Chief Attention Officer at Fewture Studios. "IRL sits at that intersection, helping empower and give visibility to under-supported racing talent to move from karting circuits to global stages like Formula series, GT racing, and Nascar".

The inaugural IRL roster showcases creators, entertainers, and athletes who embody the convergence of culture and sport:

Jon Vlogs , one of Brazil's most influential creators and entrepreneurs, joins as the first announced team president , leading the charge for Brazil's creator-led sports revolution.





, one of Brazil's most influential creators and entrepreneurs, joins as the first announced , leading the charge for Brazil's creator-led sports revolution. Caio Castro , acclaimed Brazilian movie star and professional race car driver, brings star power and authentic racing credibility.





, acclaimed Brazilian movie star and professional race car driver, brings star power and authentic racing credibility. Cameron Das, former EuroFormula Open Champion who began his career in rental karting, represents the league's mission to spotlight underfunded but elite drivers.

Each team president holds a revenue participation stake in IRL, aligning their success with the league's growth. They compete in mixed-format races that determine draft order and grid positions for their semi-pro drivers, creating a system where creators race for strategy and drivers race for points. This unified format ties personalities and athletes into one storyline and culminates with IRL sponsoring the championship driver into an F4 seat.

"IRL is everything I wish existed when I was a kid racing rental karts with no visibility," said Cameron Das. "We're giving the next generation of drivers a global stage powered by creators, not gatekeepers."

In Brazil, IRL will be distributed through Madhouse TV, TMG's official YouTube network, in partnership with Podpah, the nation's leading creator media network. This makes IRL the first major sports property in Brazil to tap the creator economy for global live distribution.

"We're thrilled to partner with Fewture as we build at the intersection of sports and entertainment," said André Akkari, Co-Founder of TMG Group. "With Madhouse TV as our distribution engine and by leveraging FURIA's credibility and reach, we'll bring IRL to fans in Brazil and beyond. Brazil is emerging as a leader in this decentralized model, and TMG intends to help define how sports are experienced worldwide.""

To bring IRL's global vision to life, Itaú BBA, the largest bank in LATAM, and the Fewture Fund, the venture arm of Fewture Studios, are co-leading a seed round that will fuel live event production, creator partnerships, and the development of scalable infrastructure for future entertainment and sports IPs. The investment positions IRL as a flagship in creator-led sports, backed by the institutional strength of Brazil's most trusted financial brand and Fewture's entertainment and production expertise.

IRL's first regional franchise will launch in Brazil, with additional team presidents to be announced later this year. Season one debuts in May 2026, followed by the Global Grand Championship in Las Vegas in December 2026. Fewture Studios plans to expand the model with additional creator-led sports and entertainment properties as part of its mission to decentralize media creation, ownership and distribution globally.

This partnership creates a new bridge between Hollywood's entertainment ecosystem and Brazil's rapidly growing creator economy. At the center is Fewture's internet-native creative team, a next-generation writers' room and production engine built for the attention economy. Fewture brings AI-enabled storytelling, modular IP development, and real-time production, while TMG contributes its media and sports platform, creator network, FURIA's competitive pedigree, and distribution through Madhouse TV.

"Brazil is leading the global shift in how sports, creators, and fans connect," said Henry. "André Akkari and FURIA are helping us build the foundation for the next generation of sports media, where creators, own the moment."

About Fewture Studios

Fewture Studios is a venture studio and IP accelerator built for the attention economy. It invests in and co-develops with creators, athletes, and celebrities to turn cultural influence into enduring enterprise value. By uniting operations, Hollywood storytelling, and internet-native strategy, Fewture transforms attention, the most valuable asset in modern media, into ownership and equity.

About TMG, Inc.

TMG, Inc. is a media and entertainment company operating one of the most comprehensive ecosystems in the attention economy. The group includes FURIA, one of the world's leading esports franchises, and Madhouse TV, a JV between FURIA and Podpah, dedicated to sports and esports broadcasting. TMG is an end-to-end platform capable of creating, distributing, and commercializing IPs across sports, media, and digital communities.

About Itaú BBA

Itaú BBA is the largest Brazilian private bank in market value and the most valuable brand in Latin America, valued at US$8.7 billion, according to Brand Finance's 2023 Global 500 Ranking. With a vast array of industry products in Brazil and through our brands and business partnerships, we offer a wide range of services available in several channels; we are a full-service, universal bank. We grant discounts, promotions, and exclusive advantages, and offer solutions for our clients' daily activities, forming a beyond banking ecosystem and meeting the needs of all types of individuals and corporate clients, both in Brazil and abroad.

About Fewture Fund

Fewture Fund is the venture arm of Fewture Studios, investing in the next generation of creator-led IP across the attention economy. We back consumer brands, emerging sports leagues, and new entertainment universes including films, premium content, and interactive storytelling. As creators become the new cultural engines, we serve as modern patrons for breakthrough ideas, providing capital, creative infrastructure, and access to a powerful ecosystem. Fewture Fund exists to help original voices build enduring IP that shapes what audiences watch, play, and buy next.



