FF Investors Have Opportunity to Lead FutureFuel Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit First Filed by the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of securities of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) between August 10, 2023 and May 10, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by August 23, 2024.

To join the FutureFuel class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25714 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected].

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the Allegations that FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FutureFuel did not have adequate internal controls; (2) FutureFuel's financial statements were misstated; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against FutureFuel Corp. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is August 23, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/case/futurefuel-corp/

