FFBML Recognized as a LendingTree Q3 2025 Top 10 Rated Lender for Customer Service in Mortgage Lending

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank Mortgage Lenders (FFBML) today announced it has been recognized by LendingTree® as a Q3 2025 Top 10 Rated Lender for Customer Service in Mortgage Lending*.

LendingTree's Top Rated Lender recognition highlights mortgage lenders that consistently receive high customer ratings for service, responsiveness, and overall satisfaction. FFBML's inclusion in the Top 10 underscores its focus on transparent communication, personalized guidance, and efficient loan processes throughout the mortgage lifecycle.

First Federal Bank - Mortgage Lenders

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it is driven directly by customer feedback," said Mike Zerr, Vice President of Consumer Direct Lending at First Federal Bank. "Our team is dedicated to putting borrowers first, and this honor reflects the care, professionalism, and service our loan officers and support staff provide every day."

FFBML continues to invest in technology, training, and service standards designed to simplify the mortgage experience while maintaining a high-touch, consultative approach. The company serves homebuyers and homeowners nationwide, offering a range of mortgage solutions tailored to individual financial goals.

The Q3 2025 recognition further strengthens FFBML's position as a trusted mortgage lender focused on long-term client relationships and service excellence.

For more information about FFBML and its mortgage offerings, visit https://ffbml.com.

About FFBML

FFBML is a mortgage lending company committed to helping borrowers achieve their homeownership and financial goals through personalized service, transparent communication, and competitive loan solutions. With a customer-first approach, FFBML strives to deliver a smooth and reliable mortgage experience from application to closing.

*Based on verified customer reviews collected during Q3 2025; rankings may change over time. Individual experiences may vary. FFBML does not verify or endorse third-party content.

