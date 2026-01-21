FFEdu Publishes 2025 Brief on TBML's Shift Into the "Stablecoin Settlement Layer"

New framework—"Four Ledgers / Four Mismatches"—aims to improve public and institutional risk literacy as stablecoins reshape cross-border value transfer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Financial Education Institute (FFEdu) today released its 2025 observation brief, "TBML Enters the 'Stablecoin Settlement Layer' Era: 2025 Observation Brief," offering a practical, evidence-graded framework for understanding how trade-based money laundering (TBML) is evolving as stablecoins become a de facto settlement instrument in certain cross-border value-transfer ecosystems.

FFEdu's central finding is that TBML in the stablecoin era is best surfaced as a coherence problem, not a single narrative: risk becomes most visible when trade documentation, logistics corroboration, banking/payment flows, and on-chain settlement traces cannot be reconciled into a commercially plausible story with attributable control.

To make TBML education more teachable and reusable, the brief introduces a two-line toolkit:

Four Ledgers : Trade / Logistics / Banking / On-chain

: Trade / Logistics / Banking / On-chain Four Mismatches: Tempo / Path / Identity / Geography

The brief argues that stablecoin-mediated settlement can compress transaction cycles and increase fragmentation, raising the importance of cross-domain attribution and consistency checks. It also emphasizes methodological discipline, distinguishing between typologies and case-level facts and outlining an evidence hierarchy spanning statutes and official advisories, enforcement materials, quantitative research, and public advocacy.

Why 2025 is a pivot year

FFEdu identifies 2025 as a turning point shaped by three converging dynamics:

Perimeter construction: The GENIUS Act established a federal framework for payment stablecoins , and implementation activity elevated financial-integrity and sanctions considerations as core design questions. Typology formalization: FinCEN's 2025 advisory reinforced typology-based detection and BSA reporting expectations related to professional laundering networks, supporting earlier identification of coherence failures without implying a universal "pipeline." Settlement-layer agenda formation: In December 2025, the Stablecoin Standards Authority (SSA), an initiative within the Federal Money Services Business Association (FedMSB), publicly announced a petition urging coordinated GENIUS implementation, heightened risk treatment for USDT exposure, and exploration of "on-chain node" identification concepts—an agenda signal that policy debates may move from issuers and intermediaries toward settlement-layer identifiability.

Designed for financial education

FFEdu noted that the brief is a public-education resource aimed at improving analytical discipline and policy literacy. It includes "red-flag bundles" designed for training and a short classroom-style exercise illustrating how cross-ledger coherence testing works in practice, while avoiding operational instructions.

The Federal Financial Education Institute (FFEdu) is a 501(c)(3) public-interest organization focused on public financial education and financial-risk literacy. FFEdu's work aligns with U.S. financial literacy priorities, including the objectives associated with the Federal Financial Literacy and Education Commission (FLEC), to strengthen financial capability and informed decision-making.

