FFIV Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the F5, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) securities between October 28, 2024 and October 27, 2025. F5 is global multicloud application security and delivery company that enables customers use to deploy, secure, and operate applications on-premises or via public cloud.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that F5, Inc. (FFIV) Misled Investors Regarding the Financial Impact of its Security Breach

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that it was not truly equipped to safely secure data for its clients as F5 itself was experiencing a significant security breach of some of its key offerings and, further, that the revelation of this breach would significantly impact F5's potential to capitalize on the security market.

Plaintiff alleges that on October 15, 2025, F5 announced a "long-term, persistent" breach to its systems, during which the Company's BIG-IP product development and engineering knowledge management platforms were compromised, including the BIG-IP source code. On this news, the price of F5's common stock declined from $343.17 per share on October 14, 2025 to $295.35 per share on October 16, 2025, a decline of about 13.9% in the span of just two days.

The complaint further alleges that on October 27, 2025, F5 announced their fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results, providing significantly below-market growth expectations for fiscal 2026 due in significant part to the security breach as the Company announced expected reductions to sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles, terminated projections, and increased expenses attributed to ongoing remediation efforts. Defendants also disclosed that BIG-IP, the product that was the subject of the security breach, is the company's highest revenue product, elevating the scope of the impact from the original disclosure as F5 does not otherwise provide revenue contributions by product line. On this news, the price of F5's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $290.41 per share on October 27, 2025, F5's stock price fell to $258.76 per share on October 28, 2025, a decline of an additional 10.9% in the span of two days.

