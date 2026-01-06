FFIV INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigating Alleged Claims Against F5, Inc. (FFIV) in Pending Securities Class Action Suit Following Disclosures of Security Breach

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is notifying investors in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) of a pending securities class action alleging the company and certain of its executives violated the federal securities laws. The firm is investigating the alleged claims, including examining whether F5 may have misled investors regarding the security of its core products and the financial impact of a massive cybersecurity incident.

Investors who purchased F5 (FFIV) securities between Oct. 28, 2024, and Oct. 27, 2025, and suffered substantial losses are encouraged to contact the firm. The deadline to move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff is February 17, 2026.

Case Summary at a Glance

Key Detail Information for FFIV Investors Lead Plaintiff Deadline February 17, 2026 Class Period Oct. 28, 2024 – Oct. 27, 2025 Core Allegation Undisclosed breach of BIG-IP source code Stock Price Impact Significant declines from Oct. 2025 disclosures Contact the Firm Now [email protected] / 844-916-0895

F5, Inc. (FFIV) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit challenges the timing and propriety of F5's disclosures regarding a "highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor" that allegedly maintained persistent access to F5's systems for at least a year.

The truth began to emerge on October 15, 2025 when F5 revealed that hackers had compromised its BIG-IP product development environment and exfiltrated sensitive source code. Despite this, the company initially claimed the incident had "no material impact."

However, on October 27, 2025, the company released dismal 2026 revenue growth forecasts of only 0% to 4% as compared to 2025 revenue growth of 10%, citing delayed deals and reduced renewals specifically linked to the breach.

"We are focused on whether F5 management knew about the materiality of this breach long before they informed the public," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the alleged claims in the pending suit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What happened to F5, Inc. (FFIV)? F5 revealed that a sophisticated threat actor had "long-term, persistent access" to its engineering platforms, including the source code for its product, BIG-IP. This led to disappointing revenue guidance and sharp stock declines.

What is the F5 lead plaintiff deadline? The deadline is February 17, 2026. Under the PSLRA, any investor who purchased FFIV shares during the Class Period may petition the court to lead the litigation.

How do I contact Hagens Berman about the F5 litigation and its investigation? You can submit your losses via Hagens Berman's secure portal or email [email protected].

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding F5 should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

