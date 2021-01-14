F&G Announces David Martin and Leena Punjabi as Co-Chief Investment Officers

"With their highly collaborative styles and complementary skills and expertise, Dave and Leena are an ideal pair to lead our investment function," said Chris Blunt, CEO of F&G. "Their experience, background and demonstrated success of overseeing our portfolio will contribute to F&G's continued growth and ensure our ability to generate value for our customers, distribution partners and shareholders.

Martin and Punjabi will lead the disciplined, long-term investment strategy and work with The Blackstone Group's experienced asset management team. F&G and Blackstone continue to work together to find, source and underwrite assets seeking compelling returns without significantly increasing risk. In a low rate, low spread, volatile environment, the partnership is a critical differentiator for F&G providing even more returns to stakeholders.

With over 40 years of combined experience, Martin and Punjabi are both accomplished senior executives with diverse backgrounds in building investment strategies. Martin joined F&G in 2011 as Senior Investment Analyst and was promoted to AVP, Investment Strategy and Design (2014) and VP, Investments (2017) during his tenure. In 2017, Martin was part of the team that moved to Blackstone to help Blackstone Insurance Solutions manage F&G's investment portfolio before returning to F&G in early 2019. Punjabi joined F&G in July 2019 as VP, Asset Management. Previously she was a Principal at Mercer where she worked for 13 years providing investment advice to insurance companies and corporate pension plans.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com .

"F&G" is the marketing name for Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company issuing insurance in the United States outside of New York. Life insurance and annuities issued by Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company, Des Moines, IA.

