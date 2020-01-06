F&G Announces Headquarter Relocation to 801 Grand

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities and Life (NYSE: FG) ("the company" or "F&G"), a leading provider of annuities and life insurance, recently announced a plan to relocate the F&G headquarters to the 801 Grand office building in downtown Des Moines.

In the last two years, F&G has hired 58 people in 2018 and 94 in 2019. Of the 2019 hires, 45 were newly created positions. The company expects to maintain this growth as sales continue to grow above industry averages. This expansion rate caused F&G to outgrow their current space in Two Ruan Center.

F&G CEO Chris Blunt says, "As we continue to grow and diversify our business, we're committed to preserving F&G's collaborative culture and 'top workplace' status. Attracting top talent is our highest priority, and we're looking for good people who want to do good work. We plan to invest heavily in optimizing our new workspace to provide flexibility for a variety of workstyles."

The company intends to completely renovate several floors (approximately 83,000 square feet) and provide new furniture and technology components that support a variety of work and meeting settings. In preparation for this renovation and move, F&G has partnered with SHYFT Collective and Pigott to create a functional, scalable workspace.

Construction on the floors is said to begin in May 2020 with an anticipated move-in date in the fourth quarter of 2020.

