F&G Announces Next-Generation Accumulation Annuity: F&G Power Accumulator™

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities and Life (NYSE: FG) (the "Company" or "F&G"), a leading provider of annuities and life insurance, recently announced the latest fixed indexed annuity, F&G Power Accumulator. This product is the first annuity brought to market that features iShares® ETFs as the primary crediting strategy, as well as a blended index.

Ron Barrett, VP, Annuity Distribution & Key Accounts says, "F&G prides itself on providing innovative retirement solutions for consumers as they reach, or plan for, a safe and secure retirement. With the launch of Power Accumulator, we continue that tradition."

Carolyn Weinberg, Managing Director, iShares Global Head of Product says, "As a market leader in providing index-based solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients, BlackRock is excited to work with F&G to provide investors access to an array of market exposures benchmarked to our efficient and transparent iShares ETFs."

Power Accumulator provides a safe and simple way to accumulate: it has no caps to explain, has no annual fee, is trackable and transparent, and is benchmarked to real returns. This is the next generation of accumulation and protected growth for policy holders.

"F&G thanks BlackRock for their partnership and our distribution partners for their continued support as we all grow together," Mr. Barrett adds.

