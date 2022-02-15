F&G Announces Wendy JB Young as Chief Financial Officer

"Wendy brings extensive industry experience and is highly regarded for her integrity and deep technical expertise," said Chris Blunt, CEO of F&G. "She's made a tremendous impact at F&G in her two decades of leadership here and is well suited to drive profitable growth and help the company achieve its long-term strategic goals."

In her newly appointed role, Young will lead all aspects of F&G's Finance and Corporate Actuarial organizations. This includes corporate finance, corporate actuarial, capital management, tax and finance transformation for all of F&G's retail and institutional business lines.

Young has over 30 years of experience including two decades of increasing leadership responsibility at F&G. Since joining F&G in 2000 as an actuary, she has since led a broad range of actuarial, finance and reinsurance functions. In these roles, she was instrumental in F&G's initial debt raise and the IPO in 2013. As Chief Risk Officer, she guided the risk management framework for the entire company including maturing the control environment and executing on F&G's reinsurance component of the capital strategy. Throughout COVID-19, she led the risk function in navigating the financial and operational risks brought on by the pandemic.

Young is also a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. She is a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

"F&G" is the marketing name for Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company issuing insurance in the United States outside of New York. Life insurance and annuities issued by Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company, Des Moines, IA.

