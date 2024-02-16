F&G Annuities & Life Amends and Upsizes Its Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.

16 Feb, 2024, 08:27 ET

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) today announced the amendment and extension of its existing senior unsecured revolving credit facility (the Credit Facility).

The maturity date of the Credit Facility has been extended by approximately two years from November 22, 2025 to November 22, 2027. Total commitments will increase from $665 million to $750 million. Pricing and advance rates remain unchanged. Financial covenants also remain essentially the same.

Bank of America Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint lead arrangers and joint book managers of the Credit Facility.

About F&G

F&G Annuities and Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.   

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "could", "seeks", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or other comparable terms. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and other factors, including prevailing interest and unemployment rate levels and stock and credit market performance; natural disasters, public health crises, international tensions and conflicts, geopolitical events, terrorist acts, labor strikes, political crisis, accidents and other events; concentration in certain states for distribution of our products; the impact of interest rate fluctuations; equity market volatility or disruption; the impact of credit risk of our counterparties; changes in our assumptions and estimates regarding amortization of our deferred acquisition costs, deferred sales inducements and value of business acquired balances; regulatory changes or actions, including those relating to regulation of financial services affecting (among other things) underwriting of insurance products and regulation of the sale, underwriting and pricing of products and minimum capitalization and statutory reserve requirements for insurance companies, or the ability of our insurance subsidiaries to make cash distributions to us; and other factors discussed in "Risk Factors" and other sections of F&G's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Contact:
Lisa Foxworthy-Parker
SVP of Investor & External Relations
[email protected]
515.330.3307

SOURCE F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.

