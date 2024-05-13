F&G Annuities & Life Announces Appointment of John Currier to President

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) (F&G or the Company) a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today announced the appointment of John Currier to the position of President, continuing to report to Chris Blunt, Chief Executive Officer. In addition to his role as President of F&G, Mr. Currier will continue to have responsibility for the Retail Markets business unit.

Chris Blunt, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Over the past nine years, John has been an invaluable member of our team having demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of our industry as we have experienced a period of significant growth and transformation. As we continue to expand our reach, grow our business and adapt to the dynamic landscape of our industry, it is imperative that we thoughtfully expand the management of our business to ensure that we continue to execute at a high level given the many opportunities that we have in front of us. I have every confidence in John's ability to lead the day-to-day management of our operations as I focus on F&G's many strategic initiatives and the next evolution of our growth journey."

Prior to his appointment to President of F&G, Mr. Currier served as President of Retail Markets since February 2021 and was responsible for the Retail business unit's sales, operations, marketing, new business profitability and inforce management. He joined F&G in May 2015 as Deputy Chief Actuary, was named Chief Actuary in October 2016 and was promoted to Chief Actuary and Chief Product Officer in March 2019. Mr. Currier is a seasoned executive in the insurance industry with more than 30 years of experience. His previous positions include tenures as EVP & Chief Actuary of Aviva USA, Chief Product Officer for AmerUs Group and Chief Actuary for Life Companies of Farm Bureau Financial Services.

