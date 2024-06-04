F&G Annuities & Life Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer for Senior Notes

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) ("F&G" or the "Company") today announced the early tender results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") of its wholly-owned subsidiary Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc. ("FGLH") for up to $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Amount") of FGLH's 5.50% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Notes"). The Tender Offer was made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase (the "Offer to Purchase"), dated May 20, 2024, which sets forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

FGLH has been advised by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer, that as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 3, 2024, the previously announced early participation date and time (the "Early Participation Date"), the aggregate principal amount of the Notes set forth in the table below under "Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered" have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer. Withdrawal rights for the Tender Offer expired at the Early Participation Date, and, accordingly, the Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer may no longer be withdrawn except where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.











Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered Aggregate Principal Amount Accepted Proration Factor(1) Total Consideration Per $1,000 Principal Amount of the Notes(2) 5.50% Senior Notes due 2025 CUSIP: 315786AC7 (144A) CUSIP: U30050AB1 (Reg S) ISIN: US315786AC73 (144A) ISIN: USU30050AB14 (Reg S) $550,000,000 $365,313,000 $250,000,000 68.5 % $1,000

(1) Rounded to the nearest tenth of a percentage point.

(2) The total consideration payable to holders for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be $1,000 which includes an early tender payment of $50 for each $1,000 principal amount of accepted Notes.

The purchase of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer would cause FGLH to purchase Notes with an aggregate principal amount in excess of the Maximum Amount. Accordingly, the Notes will be purchased in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the "Proration Factor" set forth in the table above.

Although the Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 18, 2024, because the aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Early Participation Date exceeded the Maximum Amount, there will be no Final Payment Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), and no Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the Early Participation Date will be accepted for purchase. It is anticipated that the settlement date for the Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date and accepted for purchase by FGLH will be June 5, 2024 (the "Early Payment Date").

The Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver by FGLH of certain conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Information Relating to the Tender Offer

FGLH has appointed BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC to act as the dealer managers for the Tender Offer and has retained D.F. King & Co., Inc. to serve as the tender and information agent. Requests for documents may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers) or (800) 669-5550. Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at (888) 292-0070 or collect at (980) 387-3907, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC toll-free at (866) 834-4666 or collect at (212) 834-3424, RBC Capital Markets, LLC toll-free at (877) 381-2099 or collect at (212) 618-7843 and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at (866) 309-6316 or collect at (704) 410-4235.

