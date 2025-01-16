F&G Annuities & Life Announces Redemption of Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings 5.50% Senior Notes Due May 1, 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) (F&G or the Company) today announced that its subsidiary Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc. (FGLH) will redeem on February 1, 2025, all outstanding $300 million aggregate principal amount of FGLH's 5.50% Senior Notes due May 1, 2025.

The notes will be redeemed for a redemption price equal to 100% of principal amount of the notes plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. On and after the redemption date, interest will cease to accrue on the notes.

Beneficial owners of the notes should contact the bank, broker or nominee through which they hold their beneficial interest for information about the redemption payment.

