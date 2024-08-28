F&G Annuities & Life CEO Chris Blunt and CFO Wendy Young to Speak at the 2024 KBW Insurance Conference

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) ("F&G") today announced that Chris Blunt, Chief Executive Officer, and Wendy Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be available live and for replay via audio webcast on investors.fglife.com.

About F&G

F&G Annuities and Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit https://www.fglife.com.

