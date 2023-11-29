FG Communities Acquires 21st Property

News provided by

FG Communities

29 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET

Tops 495 Affordable Manufactured Homesites, More In Pipeline

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FG® Communities, Inc., a company committed to preserving and improving affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, completed its latest acquisition, a Henderson County North Carolina property of 25 homesites. This follows the company's recent additions of two communities in Charlotte, and one in Winston-Salem, totaling 90 homesites. The company now oversees 21 affordable home properties featuring approximately 495 homesites and has a growing pipeline of acquisitions with 7 more properties that are either under contract or under letter of intent to be acquired, which would bring a total of approximately 770 homesites under the company's management.

CEO Michael Anise said, "These acquisitions underscore our successful work on behalf of both investors and residents. In this regard, our cash flow is strengthening, and our proficiency in identifying and rapidly closing new properties is on point. At the same time, by acquiring, improving, and operating quality manufactured home communities, we're fulfilling our mission to preserve and improve affordable housing access for countless families."

Chairman Kyle Cerminara added, "We're also pleased to report that our pipeline remains robust, with numerous additional properties in our sights, all with appealing cap rates and cash flow potential. We believe this further highlights FG Communities' resilient investment opportunity."

Prospective investors who would like to learn more about FG Communities, please refer to: https://invest.equifund.com/offering/fgcommunities/details

About FG® Communities

FG Communities is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment company. The company has a growing portfolio of 29 manufactured housing communities with approximately 770 homesites, which are owned or under contract (or under letter of intent) to be acquired. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Mr. Michael Anise, CEO
855-935-7368
[email protected] 

SOURCE FG Communities

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.