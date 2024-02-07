FG Communities Acquires 22nd Property

News provided by

FG Communities

07 Feb, 2024, 08:40 ET

Now Operates Over 500+ Affordable Manufactured Homesites

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FG Communities, Inc., a company committed to preserving and improving affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, has acquired a new property in Asheville, North Carolina, adding another 24 homesites to its growing portfolio. This acquisition bolsters the company's other recent additions in Charlotte, Winston-Salem, and East Flat Rock, North Carolina. The company now operates 22 affordable home properties featuring approximately 519 homesites, with nine more communities in its pipeline. If all proposed pipeline communities are successfully acquired, this could boost the company's total homesites to approximately 795.

CEO Michael Anise said, "This property highlights our successful work on behalf of both investors and residents. It not only strengthens our financial results, but it also showcases our commitment to preserving and improving affordable housing in the Asheville region, where we currently own 11 manufactured housing communities and provide homes to over 260 families."

Chairman Kyle Cerminara added, "We're also building a robust pipeline of pending acquisitions, with appealing cap rates and cash flow potential."

Prospective investors who would like to learn more about FG Communities, please refer to: https://invest.equifund.com/offering/fgcommunities/details

About FG Communities:

FG Communities is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 31 manufactured housing communities with approximately 795 homesites, which are owned or under contract (or under letter of intent) to be acquired. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:
Michael Anise – CEO
[email protected]
855-935-7638 (RENT)
https://fgcommunities.com

SOURCE FG Communities

Also from this source

FG Communities Acquires 21st Property

FG® Communities, Inc., a company committed to preserving and improving affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.