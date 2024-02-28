FG Communities Announces Successful Early Termination of Reg CF Offering

Will accept additional subscriptions through March 4, 2024

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FG Communities, Inc., a company with the mission to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is pleased to announce the successful early termination of its Reg CF offering. The company will accept additional subscriptions to purchase shares of its common stock through the close of business on Monday, March 4, 2024.

When FG Communities commenced its Reg CF offering on April 14, 2023, the company owned and operated 17 affordable housing communities with approximately 388 homesites. As of today, the company now owns and operates 29 communities with approximately 743 homesites.

CEO Michael Anise said, "We're pleased with the success of our Reg CF offering. The capital that we have raised through Equifund has helped the company grow, as we have almost doubled our size over the last year. In light of our progress, we are considering launching another Reg CF campaign in the near term that we anticipate will reflect the value of our continued growth."

Chairman Kyle Cerminara added, "Access to capital is an important factor to FG Communities. We are grateful for our relationship with https://Equifund.com, which has supported our funding needs over the last year, and we look forward to working with them again in the future."

About FG Communities

FG Communities is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 31 manufactured housing communities with approximately 795 homesites, which are either owned or under contract (or under letter of intent) to be acquired. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

