FG GROUP HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of FG Group Holdings Inc. - FGH

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FGH) with FG Financial Group, Inc. (NasdaqGM: FGF, FGFPP) pursuant to which FG Group shareholders will receive 1 share of FG Financial for each share of FG Group that they own and will end up owning 72% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fgh/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

