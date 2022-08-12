FGBG™ Expands Wellness & Nutrition Product Line, Helping Women Around the World Feel Great and Be Great

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feel Great, Be Great Lifestyle is pleased to announce the expansion of its wellness and nutrition product line, which now features eight unique supplements, wellness gummies, a new tanning gummy and a naturally nourishing signature tanning oil.

FGBG™ Founders Jessica Medri and Melissa Medri at their manufacturing warehouse in South Florida. FGBG™ - Feel Great Be Great Wellness & Health Supplements For Women

Developed for women by women founders, FGBG™ is on a mission to provide high quality wellness and nutritional products for busy women. "Me and my twin sister, Melissa, have worked in the wellness business for seven years, providing operational and manufacturing support to other nutritional brands. We noticed there wasn't a nutritional supplement line designed for busy women like us– so we created FGBG™. Our wellness supplement brand offers women like us trustworthy, reliable and flavorful supplements made from the very best ingredients. Plus, our product's packaging promotes a self loving message reminder to love yourself and take your daily vitamins," said Jessica Medri, co-founder and chief operating officer of FGBG™.

The FGBG™ wellness and nutritional lifestyle brand offers a variety of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free supplement products for women including CBD gummies; a hair, skin and nail supplement gummy; a woman's multivitamin gummy and a natural CBD-infused body tanning oil appropriately called SOL Goddess. "Our new SOL Goddess Natural Body & Sun Oil features a lightweight oil blend of Marula Seed Oil, Coconut Oil, Cannabinoids (CBD) oil, Vitamin E, Carrot Seed Oil, and Sunflower Seed Oil and helps women naturally enhance their glowing tans while maintaining rich nourishment, hydration and moisture," said, Melissa Medri, co-founder and chief executive officer of FGBG™.

For the latest ™FGBG supplement expansion, the company is introducing a new innovative Summer Glow Gummy, which offers rich antioxidants and nutrients, supporting a longer, more beautiful summer tan from the inside out. "We're proud that our new tanning supplement is comprised of premium ingredients including L-Tyrosine, Beta Carotene, Astaxanthin, Lycopene, Copper Citrate, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Zinc Citrate, which are crucial to supporting a woman's overall health, wellness and glow," Jessica Medri said.

To explore all FGBG™ wellness supplement products, women can order free samples online at FGBGLifestyle.com.

ABOUT FGBG ™

FGBG™ stands for Feel Great, Be Great and is a wellness and supplement brand dedicated to making women around the world feel and be great. Designed for women by women– Jessica Medri and her sister, Melissa Medri, worked with scientists to develop proprietary natural, premium supplements to help busy women achieve optimal health and wellness levels while leading to a more positive, empowered and confident life. For more information about FGBG™ or to join the FGBG™ self-love club, visit https://fgbglifestyle.com and follow FGBG on Instagram and Twitter.

