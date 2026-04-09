FGI INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 RESULTS

EAST HANOVER, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FGI Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: FGI) ("FGI" or the "Company"), a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

(As compared to the fourth quarter of 2024)

Total revenue of $30.5 million, -14.4% y/y

Gross profit of $8.1 million, -6.8% y/y

Gross margin of 26.7%, +210 bps y/y

Operating loss of $0.7 million and net loss attributable to shareholders of $2.6 million

Adjusted operating loss of $0.7 million 1

Adjusted net loss of $0.6 million

FULL-YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

(As compared to full-year 2024)

Total revenue of $130.5 million, -1.0% y/y

Gross profit of $35.3 million, -0.5% y/y

Gross margin of 27.0%, +10 bps y/y

Operating loss of $2.4 million and net loss attributable to shareholders of $6.1 million

Adjusted operating loss of $2.4 million

Adjusted net loss of $2.6 million

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Dave Bruce, CEO of FGI, stated, "FGI reported total revenue of $30.5 million in the quarter, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.4%. Gross profit was $8.1 million, a decrease of 6.8% compared to the prior year. The gross margin was 26.7%, an increase of 210 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 driven by the better relative performance of some of our higher margin businesses. Customers continued to evaluate the impact of tariffs on their businesses amid the Supreme Court decision in February and subsequent response by the administration. The industry outlook remains uncertain due to tariffs but FGI's strategic investments in our Brands, Products and Channels strategy continues and is bearing fruit becoming a positive driver of revenue growth. FGI and our customers continue to evaluate a China+1 strategy to diversify and broaden our geographic sourcing. FGI's fourth quarter revenue decreased 14.4% compared to the prior year period. Revenue declined 15.5%, 16.9% and 5.6% in the U.S., Canada and Europe markets. Sanitaryware, bath furniture and shower system revenue decreased 12.2%, 34.9% and 13.9% compared to the prior year period. Our Other segment revenue, including Covered Bridge, declined 9.0% compared to the prior year. Covered Bridge further expanded its geographies and increased its dealer count. Isla Porter, our digital custom kitchen joint venture, continues to establish relationships with the premium design community with on-trend products. In India, we added more dealers as we expand our presence there." Bruce continued, "We are excited about our new product introductions and continue to invest in our brands and our future growth initiatives in our core businesses.

"The tariff environment in 2026 remains fluid. FGI navigated through the volatility of the tariffs in 2025 with full year revenue and gross profit each down less than 1% compared to the prior year. Despite the cautious order environment by our customers in the fourth quarter, we are seeing a pickup in activity as we begin 2026."

Jae Chung, Chief Financial Officer of FGI, commented, "Total revenue decreased 14.4% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. FGI continues to invest in long-term growth through our BPC strategy and discipline in overall operating expenses, which decreased 12.0% year-over-year to $8.8 million. FGI ended the fourth quarter with total available liquidity of $8.5 million. We believe the best use of our capital is for internal investment in order to attract new customers, expand existing relationships, develop new products and manufacturing capabilities and expand into new jurisdictions, and this will remain our priority in the near term."

1Adjusted operating loss and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the paragraph titled "Non-GAAP Measures" for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures included in this press release.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Revenue totaled $30.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 14.4% compared to the prior-year period despite the on-going and fluid tariff environment.

Sanitaryware revenue was $19.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from $21.8 million in the prior-year period.





Bath Furniture revenue was $2.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from revenue of $3.5 million in the prior-year period, as a result of our broader strategic focus on diversifying our product mix and expanding higher-growth categories.





Shower Systems revenue was $5.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from $6.7 million last year.





Other revenue, primarily from Kitchen Cabinets, was $3.3 million during the fourth quarter, remaining stable compared to revenue of $3.6 million in the prior year.

Gross profit was $8.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 6.8% compared to the prior-year period. Gross profit margin increased to 26.7% during the fourth quarter of 2025, up 210 basis points from the prior-year period due to the implementation of tariffs, higher freight costs and better relative performance from some of our higher margin businesses.

Operating loss was $0.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, improving from an operating loss of $1.3 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted operating loss was $0.7 million during the fourth quarter compared to $1.1 million in the prior-year-period. The improvement in operating loss and adjusted operating loss from the prior year was a result of a decrease in selling and distribution cost as well as lower R&D costs. Operating margin and adjusted operating margin were (2.2%) and (2.2%) during the fourth quarter, respectively, up from (3.5%) and (3.2%) in the same period last year.

The Company reported GAAP net loss attributable to shareholders of $2.6 million, or net loss of $1.37 per diluted share during the fourth quarter of 2025, versus net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2024 included valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, business expansion expense and non-recurring IPO-related compensation. Excluding these items, adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $0.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, versus adjusted net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the same prior-year-period. All share and per-share data gives retroactive effect to the reverse share split of the preference shares and ordinary shares at a ratio of 1-for-5 that became effective July 31, 2025.

FGI holds earnings calls only for the second and fourth quarters, but releases results of operations via press releases and SEC filings on a quarterly basis. Inquiries may continue to be submitted to [email protected] or by phone at 973-515-7190.

FINANCIAL RESOURCES AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $1.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, total debt of $11.9 million and $6.6 million of availability under its credit facilities net of letters of credit. Total liquidity was $8.5 million at December 31, 2025.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The Company provides its fiscal 2026 guidance as follows:

Total net revenue of $134-141 million

Total adjusted operating income of $0.7-2.5 million

Total adjusted net income of $(0.3)-1.1 million

Note that total adjusted operating income excludes certain non-recurring items and total adjusted net income excludes certain non-recurring extraordinary items and includes an adjustment for minority interest.

FOURTH QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

FGI will conduct a conference call on Friday, April 10 at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the quarterly results.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at https://investor.fgi-industries.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Toll Free:

1-833-821-8134 International Live:

1-412-652-1262

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through April 24, 2026:

Domestic Replay:

1-844-512-2921 International Replay:

1-412-317-6671 Conference ID:

10206547

ABOUT FGI INDUSTRIES

FGI Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: FGI) is a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products. For over 30 years, we have built an industry-wide reputation for product innovation, quality, and excellent customer service. We are currently focused on the following product categories: sanitaryware (primarily toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats), bath furniture (vanities, mirrors and cabinets), shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. These products are sold primarily for repair and remodel activity and, to a lesser extent, new home or commercial construction. We sell our products through numerous partners, including mass retail centers, wholesale and commercial distributors, online retailers and specialty stores.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we use the following non-GAAP measures to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business and assist us in making strategic decisions. Our non-GAAP measures are: Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margins and Adjusted Net Income. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They are supplemental financial measures of our performance only, and should not be considered substitutes for net income, income from operations or any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other entities. We define Adjusted Operating Income as GAAP income from operations excluding the impact of certain non-recurring income and expenses, including non-recurring compensation expenses related to our IPO, unusual litigation and business expansion expense. We define Adjusted Net Income as GAAP income before income taxes excluding the impact of certain non-recurring income and expenses, such as non-recurring compensation expenses related to our IPO, unusual litigation and business expansion expense, as well as income taxes at historical average effective rate and net income attributable to non-controlling shareholders. We define Adjusted Operating Margins as Adjusted Operating Income divided by revenue.

We use these non-GAAP measures, along with GAAP measures, to evaluate our business, measure our financial performance and profitability and our ability to manage expenses, after adjusting for certain one-time expenses, identify trends affecting our business and assist us in making strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, and not in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations under GAAP, are useful to investors as they are widely used measures of performance and the adjustments we make to these non-GAAP measures provide investors further insight into our profitability and additional perspectives in comparing our performance over time on a consistent basis. With respect to the Company's expectations of its future performance, the Company's reconciliations of guidance for full year 2025 Adjusted Operating Income and 2025 Adjusted Net Income are not available, as the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts to the degree of precision that would be required in the relevant GAAP measures without unreasonable effort.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "could," "may," "intend," "plan", "see" and "believe," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding FGI's guidance, the Company's growth strategies, outlook and potential acquisition activity, the tariff environment, the macroeconomic instability and its associated impact on the national and global economy and the residential repair and remodel market, the company's planned product launches and new customer partnerships and the effect of supply chain disruptions and freight costs. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this release. For a full description of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, please refer to FGI's periodic filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission including those described as "Risk Factors" in FGI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. FGI does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

FGI INDUSTRIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of

December 31, 2025

As of

December 31, 2024

USD

USD







ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS





Cash $ 1,899,801

$ 4,558,160 Accounts receivable, net 13,847,762

20,293,555 Inventories, net 15,292,742

13,957,867 Prepayments and other current assets 3,228,259

2,091,407 Prepayments and other receivables – related parties 17,274,859

11,996,973 Total current assets 51,543,423

52,897,962







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,853,864

3,634,340







OTHER ASSETS





Intangible assets, net 1,733,616

1,849,951 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 11,031,892

12,823,747 Deferred tax assets, net 211,581

2,665,585 Other noncurrent assets 1,163,205

1,589,830 Total other assets 14,140,294

18,929,113 Total assets $ 69,537,581

$ 75,461,415







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES





Short-term loans $ 11,868,828

$ 14,502,367 Accounts payable 24,687,900

19,349,529 Accounts payable – related parties 49,855

894,661 Income tax payable —

23,189 Operating lease liabilities – current 1,700,936

1,867,956 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,607,405

5,905,124 Total current liabilities 43,914,924

42,542,826







OTHER LIABILITIES





Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent 10,012,616

11,352,939 Total liabilities 53,927,540

53,895,765







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference Shares ($0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31,

2024)(1) —

— Ordinary shares ($0.0005 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 1,920,140

and 1,912,783 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively)(1) 960

956 Additional paid-in capital 21,612,226

21,279,047 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (2,927,091)

3,212,435 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,402,946)

(2,239,560) FGI Industries Ltd. shareholders' equity 17,283,149

22,252,878 Non-controlling interests (1,673,108)

(687,228) Total shareholders' equity 15,610,041

21,565,650 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 69,537,581

$ 75,461,415



(1) Giving retroactive effect to the reverse share split of the preference shares and ordinary shares at a ratio of 1-for-5 that became effective July 31, 2025.

FGI INDUSTRIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

USD

USD

USD

USD Revenue $ 30,468,983

$ 35,594,426

$ 130,528,652

$ 131,818,073















Cost of revenue 22,323,424

26,852,093

95,277,560

96,390,733















Gross profit 8,145,559

8,742,333

35,251,092

35,427,340















Operating expenses













Selling and distribution 5,695,779

6,950,969

25,129,256

25,627,634 General and administrative 2,776,128

2,657,895

11,106,563

10,199,914 Research and development 332,234

395,938

1,417,329

1,699,383 Total operating expenses 8,804,141

10,004,802

37,653,148

37,526,931















Loss from operations (658,582)

(1,262,469)

(2,402,056)

(2,099,591)















Other income (expenses)













Interest income 2,352

4,541

5,142

9,792 Interest expense (342,927)

(353,021)

(1,330,714)

(1,246,742) Other (expenses) income, net (137,262)

596,962

(611,386)

1,054,443 Total other (expenses) income, net (477,837)

248,482

(1,936,958)

(182,507)















Loss before income taxes (1,136,419)

(1,013,987)

(4,339,014)

(2,282,098)















Provision for (benefit of) income taxes













Current 47,655

91,638

332,388

948,931 Deferred 1,813,244

(630,870)

2,454,004

(1,496,752) Total provision for (benefit of) income taxes 1,860,899

(539,232)

2,786,392

(547,821)















Net loss (2,997,318)

(474,755)

(7,125,406)

(1,734,277) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling

shareholders (369,740)

(72,427)

(985,880)

(533,188) Net loss attributable to FGI Industries Ltd.

shareholders (2,627,578)

(402,328)

(6,139,526)

(1,201,089)















Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustment 150,889

(727,772)

836,614

(1,128,061)















Comprehensive loss (2,846,429)

(1,202,527)

(6,288,792)

(2,862,338) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-

controlling shareholders (369,740)

(72,427)

(985,880)

(533,188) Comprehensive loss attributable to FGI

Industries Ltd. shareholders $ (2,476,689)

$ (1,130,100)

$ (5,302,912)

$ (2,329,150)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares













Basic 1,919,842

1,912,783

1,918,061

1,913,033 Diluted 1,919,842

1,912,783

1,918,061

1,913,033















Loss per share













Basic $ (1.37)

$ (0.21)

$ (3.20)

$ (0.63) Diluted $ (1.37)

$ (0.21)

$ (3.20)

$ (0.63)



(1) Giving retroactive effect to the reverse share split of the preference shares and ordinary shares at a ratio of 1-for-5 that became effective July 31, 2025.

FGI INDUSTRIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

USD

USD CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss $ (7,125,406)

$ (1,734,277) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities





Depreciation 667,432

474,828 Amortization 2,238,730

2,701,615 Share-based compensation 333,183

401,216 Provision for credit losses 165,801

137,592 Provision for defective return 5,392

257,643 Foreign exchange transaction loss (gain) 563,740

(659,544) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 2,454,004

(1,496,752) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 6,274,600

(4,928,997) Inventories (1,334,875)

(4,034,016) Prepayments and other current assets (712,770)

1,284,680 Prepayments and other receivables – related parties (5,277,886)

(3,960,942) Other noncurrent assets 426,625

(344,697) Income taxes (447,271)

(165,930) Accounts payable 5,338,371

4,824,922 Accounts payable – related parties (844,806)

159,353 Operating lease liabilities (1,753,925)

(2,207,636) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (297,719)

1,865,625 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 673,220

(7,425,317)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchase of property and equipment (885,740)

(2,206,052) Purchase of intangible assets (130,107)

(669,764) Net cash used in investing activities (1,015,847)

(2,875,816)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from credit facilities 60,348,042

74,136,436 Repayments of credit facilities (62,981,581)

(66,593,244) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,633,539)

7,543,192







EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATION ON CASH 317,807

(461,140)







NET CHANGES IN CASH (2,658,359)

(3,219,081) CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR 4,558,160

7,777,241 CASH, END OF YEAR $ 1,899,801

$ 4,558,160







SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION





Cash paid during the period for interest $ (1,336,413)

$ (1,233,763) Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ (766,903)

$ (1,112,640)







NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Lease liability arising from obtaining a right-of-use asset $ (1,150,282)

$ (158,082) Derecognition of right-of-use asset and lease liability upon early termination $ (1,251,111)

$ — Acquisition of intangible asset partially through prior period advanced payment $ —

$ (1,241,664)

Non-GAAP Measures

The following table reconciles GAAP income from operations to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margins, as well as GAAP net income to Adjusted Net Income for the periods presented.



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

USD

USD

USD

USD Loss from operations $ (658,582)

$ (1,262,469)

$ (2,402,056)

$ (2,099,591) Adjustments:













Non-recurring IPO-related share-based

compensation —

59,719

19,906

238,876 Business expansion expense —

61,770

—

247,080 Adjusted Operating Loss $ (658,582)

$ (1,140,980)

$ (2,382,150)

$ (1,613,635) Revenue $ 30,468,983

$ 35,594,426

$ 130,528,652

$ 131,818,073 Adjusted Operating Margins (%) (2.2)

(3.2)

(1.8)

(1.2)

































For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

USD

USD

USD

USD Loss before income taxes $ (1,136,419)

$ (1,013,987)

$ (4,339,014)

$ (2,282,098) Adjustments:













Non-recurring IPO-related share-based

compensation —

59,719

19,906

238,876 Business expansion expense —

61,770

—

247,080 Adjusted loss before income taxes (1,136,419)

(892,498)

(4,319,108)

(1,796,142) Less: income taxes at 18% rate (204,555)

(160,650)

(777,439)

(323,306) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling

shareholders (369,740)

(72,427)

(985,880)

(533,188) Adjusted Net Loss $ (562,124)

$ (659,421)

$ (2,555,789)

$ (939,648)

SOURCE FGI Industries Ltd.