FGI INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FGI Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: FGI) ("FGI" or the "Company"), a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products, today announced results for the second quarter 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

(As compared to the second quarter of 2023)

Total revenue of $29.4 million , +0.6% y/y

, +0.6% y/y Gross profit of $9.0 million , +11.9% y/y

, +11.9% y/y Gross margin of 30.5%, +310 bps y/y

Operating loss of ($0.5) million and net loss of ($0.0) million

and net loss of Adjusted operating loss of ($0.3) million

Adjusted net income of $0.1 million

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Dave Bruce, President and CEO of FGI, stated, "FGI reported total revenue of $29.4 million in the quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. Gross profit was $9.0 million, reflecting growth of 11.9% compared to the prior year. The gross margin improved to 30.5%, an increase of 310 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023. The industry outlook remains relatively flat overall with our customers forecasting minimal growth in 2024. FGI's second quarter revenue was largely unchanged compared to second quarter 2023 results due, in part, to our transition to SAP enterprise software and overseas logistics challenges. Our Sanitaryware and Bath Furniture revenue declined 8% and 16% year-over-year, respectively. We expect the delayed shipments to be completed in the second half of the year. Shower Systems revenue increased by 37% year-over-year as demand trends remain steady and sales of both existing and new products continue to drive organic growth. Our Covered Bridge custom cabinet segment showed strong growth, increasing 66% year over year." Bruce continued, "Geographically, we remain optimistic about India and opened an office in India during the quarter. We are excited about our new product introductions and continue to invest in our brands and our future growth initiatives."

Perry Lin, Chief Financial Officer of FGI, commented, "FGI ended the second quarter with total available liquidity of $17.4 million. Our operating expenses increased due to investing in future growth combined with the effects of inflation and an increase in freight rates. We expect operating expenses to decline sequentially in the second half of the year as certain expenses incurred in the first half will not recur in the second half of the year. We continue to carefully monitor freight costs. We believe the best use of our capital is for internal investment and this will remain our priority in the near term."

SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Revenue totaled $29.4 million during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 0.6% compared to the prior-year period, driven by increased volume in Shower systems and a normalization of inventory levels.

Sanitaryware revenue was $17.3 million during the second quarter of 2024, down from $18.8 million in the prior-year period. The revenue decrease was impacted by the delayed shipments in the second quarter.

during the second quarter of 2024, down from in the prior-year period. The revenue decrease was impacted by the delayed shipments in the second quarter. Bath Furniture revenue was $4.0 million during the second quarter of 2024, a decline from revenue of $4.8 million in the prior-year period. The bath furniture market continues to be impacted by macro headwinds and a trade-down to lower ticket products.

during the second quarter of 2024, a decline from revenue of in the prior-year period. The bath furniture market continues to be impacted by macro headwinds and a trade-down to lower ticket products. Shower Systems revenue was $5.9 million during the second quarter of 2024, up from $4.3 million last year. The revenue increase was driven by recently launched programs and orders from a broader customer base.

during the second quarter of 2024, up from last year. The revenue increase was driven by recently launched programs and orders from a broader customer base. Other revenue, primarily from Kitchen Cabinets, was $2.1 million during the second quarter, up from $1.3 million in the prior year, driven by continued order momentum.

Gross profit was $9.0 million during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 11.9% compared to last year, driven by growth in our higher margin products. Gross profit margin improved to 30.5% during the second quarter of 2024, up 310 basis points from the prior-year period.

Operating loss was ($0.5) million during the second quarter of 2024, down from $0.6 million in the prior-year period. Operating loss during the second quarter of 2024 included non-recurring expenses of $0.1 million for business expansion expense and accruals for non-recurring IPO- related stock-based compensation. Excluding these items, adjusted operating loss was ($0.3) million during the second quarter. The decline in operating income was a result of an increase in personnel costs, marketing and promotion expenses, warehouse expenses, and operating expenses tied to growth initiatives, as the Company continues to invest in its BPC growth strategy. As a result, adjusted operating margin was (1.1%) during the second quarter, down from 2.4% in the same period last year.

The Company reported GAAP net loss ($0.0) million, or ($0.00) per diluted share during the second quarter of 2024, versus net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 included after-tax expenses of $0.1 million related to business expansion expense and accruals for non-recurring IPO- related stock-based compensation. Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 included after-tax expense of $0.1 million related to business expansion expense and non-recurring IPO- related compensation. Excluding these items, adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $0.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

FINANCIAL RESOURCES AND LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $1.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, total debt of $9.7 million and $16.1 million of availability under its credit facilities net of letters of credit. Total liquidity was $17.4 million at June 30, 2024.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The Company reiterates its fiscal 2024 guidance as follows:

Total Revenue between $115 million and $128 million

and Total Adjusted Operating Income between $2.8 million and $3.8 million

and Total Adjusted Net Income between $1.2 million to $2.0 million

Guidance for adjusted operating income and adjusted net income is presented on an adjusted basis and excludes non-recurring items. All guidance is current as of the time provided and is subject to change.

ABOUT FGI INDUSTRIES

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we use the following non-GAAP measures to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business and assist us in making strategic decisions. Our non-GAAP measures are: Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margins and Adjusted Net Income. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They are supplemental financial measures of our performance only, and should not be considered substitutes for net income, income from operations or any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other entities. We define Adjusted Operating Income as GAAP income from operations excluding the impact of certain non-recurring expenses, including expenses related to COVID‑19 protocols, non-recurring compensation expenses related to our IPO, and one-time anti-dumping penalty expenses. We define Adjusted Net Income as GAAP net income excluding the tax-effected impact of certain non-recurring expenses and income such as expenses related to COVID‑19 protocols, unusual litigation fees and non-recurring compensation expenses related to our IPO. We define Adjusted Operating Margins as adjusted income from operations divided by revenue.

We use these non-GAAP measures, along with U.S. GAAP measures, to evaluate our business, measure our financial performance and profitability and our ability to manage expenses, after adjusting for certain one-time expenses, identify trends affecting our business and assist us in making strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures, when reviewed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures, and not in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations under U.S. GAAP, are useful to investors as they are widely used measures of performance and the adjustments we make to these non-GAAP measures provide investors further insight into our profitability and additional perspectives in comparing our performance over time on a consistent basis. With respect to the Company's expectations of its future performance, the Company's reconciliations of full year 2024 Adjusted Operating Income and 2024 Adjusted Net Income are not available, as the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts to the degree of precision that would be required in the relevant GAAP measures without unreasonable effort.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "could," "may," "intend," "plan", "see" and "believe," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding FGI's guidance, the Company's growth strategies, outlook and potential acquisition activity, the macroeconomic instability and its associated impact on the national and global economy and the residential repair and remodel market, the company's planned product launches and new customer partnerships, the effect of supply chain disruptions and freight costs and estimates of customer de-stock and timing of market recoveries. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this release. For a full description of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, please refer to FGI's periodic filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission including those described as "Risk Factors" in FGI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. FGI does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

FGI INDUSTRIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















As of

As of



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



USD

USD



(Unaudited)



ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash

$ 1,307,092

$ 7,777,241 Accounts receivable, net



17,589,395



16,195,543 Inventories, net



12,804,781



9,923,852 Prepayments and other current assets



2,122,441



4,617,751 Prepayments and other receivables – related parties



13,681,107



7,600,283 Total current assets



47,504,816



46,114,670













PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET



2,897,079



1,910,491













OTHER ASSETS











Intangible assets



1,977,587



102,227 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



13,974,220



15,203,576 Deferred tax assets, net



1,783,667



1,168,833 Other noncurrent assets



1,741,360



1,245,133 Total other assets



19,476,834



17,719,769 Total assets

$ 69,878,729

$ 65,744,930













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES











Short-term loans

$ 9,692,200

$ 6,959,175 Accounts payable



17,310,270



14,524,607 Accounts payable – related parties



1,016,263



735,308 Income tax payable



—



189,119 Operating lease liabilities – current



1,732,944



1,595,998 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



4,254,152



4,039,499 Total current liabilities



34,005,829



28,043,706













OTHER LIABILITIES











Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent



12,526,869



13,674,452 Total liabilities



46,532,698



41,718,158













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preference Shares ($0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as

of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)



—



— Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 9,563,914 and 9,547,607 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)



956



955 Additional paid-in capital



21,205,922



20,877,832 Retained earnings



4,164,900



4,413,524 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,559,057)



(1,111,499) FGI Industries Ltd. shareholders' equity



23,812,721



24,180,812 Non-controlling interests



(466,690)



(154,040) Total shareholders' equity



23,346,031



24,026,772 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 69,878,729

$ 65,744,930

FGI INDUSTRIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023





USD

USD

USD

USD

REVENUE

$ 29,370,949

$ 29,189,913

$ 60,124,468

$ 56,352,179





























COST OF REVENUE



20,407,647



21,179,511



42,747,683



41,139,619





























GROSS PROFIT



8,963,302



8,010,402



17,376,785



15,212,560





























OPERATING EXPENSES

























Selling and distribution



6,260,847



4,800,518



12,391,733



9,511,607

General and administrative



2,622,020



2,252,503



4,904,878



4,394,748

Research and development



530,797



377,106



851,470



728,857

Total operating expenses



9,413,664



7,430,127



18,148,081



14,635,212





























(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



(450,362)



580,275



(771,296)



577,348





























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

























Interest income



4,113



4,047



4,667



5,422

Interest expense



(305,094)



(293,711)



(527,301)



(543,348)

Other income (expenses), net



429,513



(10,684)



456,530



(30,241)

Total other income (expenses), net



128,532



(300,348)



(66,104)



(568,167)





























(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(321,830)



279,927



(837,400)



9,181





























PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT OF) INCOME TAXES

























Current



267,876



181,761



338,708



314,554

Deferred



(566,291)



9,685



(614,834)



(90,479)

Total provision for income taxes



(298,415)



191,446



(276,126)



224,075





























NET (LOSS) INCOME



(23,415)



88,481



(561,274)



(214,894)

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling shareholders



(186,979)



—



(312,650)



—

Net income (loss) attributable to FGI Industries Ltd. shareholders



163,564



88,481



(248,624)



(214,894)





























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

























Foreign currency translation adjustment



(424,980)



4,897



(447,558)



24,996





























COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



(448,395)



93,378



(1,008,832)



(189,898)

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling shareholders



(186,979)



—



(312,650)



—

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to FGI Industries Ltd.

shareholders

$ (261,416)

$ 93,378

$ (696,182)

$ (189,898)





























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES

























Basic



9,564,779



9,500,000



9,566,433



9,500,000

Diluted



9,699,561



9,692,500



9,566,433



9,500,000





























EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

























Basic

$ 0.02

$ 0.01

$ (0.03)

$ (0.02)

Diluted

$ 0.02

$ 0.01

$ (0.03)

$ (0.02)



FGI INDUSTRIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



















For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2024

2023





USD

USD

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss

$ (561,274)

$ (214,894)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities













Depreciation



199,439



78,759

Amortization



1,265,425



766,856

Share-based compensation



328,090



272,556

Provision for credit losses



(6,523)



19,790

Provision for defective return



554,148



(316,132)

Foreign exchange transaction loss



(227,952)



23,214

Deferred income tax benefit



(614,835)



(90,261)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable



(1,941,477)



285,890

Inventories



(2,880,929)



3,458,238

Prepayments and other current assets



1,476,612



(1,084,906)

Prepayments and other receivables – related parties



(6,080,824)



(2,998,615)

Other noncurrent assets



(496,227)



262,563

Income taxes



(412,085)



109,111

Accounts payable



2,785,664



(1,912,180)

Accounts payable-related parties



280,955



1,218,657

Operating lease liabilities



(1,010,637)



(627,689)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



214,652



237,849

Net cash used in operating activities



(7,127,778)



(511,193)

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchase of property and equipment



(1,189,655)



(235,941)

Purchase of intangible assets



(669,764)



(496,262)

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,859,419)



(732,203)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Net proceeds from (repayments of) revolving credit facility



2,733,024



(1,931,372)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



2,733,024



(1,931,372)

















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATION ON CASH



(215,976)



2,102

















NET CHANGES IN CASH



(6,470,149)



(3,172,666)

CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD



7,777,241



10,067,428

CASH, END OF PERIOD

$ 1,307,092

$ 6,894,762

















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION













Cash paid during the period for interest

$ (520,370)

$ (544,026)

Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$ (746,120)

$ (205,075)

















NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES













New addition on Right-of-use assets

$ —

$ (7,616,898)

Acquisition of intangible asset partially through prior period advanced payment

$ (1,241,664)

$ —



Non-GAAP Measures

The following table reconciles Loss from Operations to Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income and Adjusted Operating Margins, as well as Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss for the periods presented.





































For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended







June 30,



June 30,







2024

2023



2024

2023



(Loss) income from operations

$ (450,362)

$ 580,275



$ (771,296)

$ 577,348



Adjustments:





























Non-recurring IPO-related stock-based

compensation



59,719



59,719





119,438



119,438



IPO and arbitration legal fee



—



—





—



50,000



Business expansion expense



61,770



61,768





123,540



123,540



Adjusted (loss) income from operations



(328,873)



701,762





(528,318)



870,326



Revenue

$ 29,370,949

$ 29,189,913



$ 60,124,468

$ 56,352,179



Adjusted operating margins



(1.1) %

2.4 %



(0.9) %

1.5 %



































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023

Net (loss) income

$ (23,415)

$ 88,481

$ (561,274)

$ (214,894)

Adjustments:

























Non-recurring IPO-related stock-based compensation



59,719



59,719



119,438



119,438

IPO and arbitration legal fee



—



—



—



50,000

Business expansion expense



61,770



61,768



123,540



123,540

Total



98,074



209,968



(318,296)



78,084

Tax impact of adjustment at 18.9% effective rate



(22,961)



(22,961)



(45,923)



(55,373)

Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 75,113

$ 187,007

$ (364,219)

$ 22,711



SOURCE FGI Industries Ltd.