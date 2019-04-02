FGL Holdings Announces CFO Succession Process

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) (the "Company" or "F&G"), a leading provider of annuities and life insurance, today announced that Dennis Vigneau, the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has decided to retire from F&G at the end of 2019.

The Company has initiated a search process for a permanent CFO and will retain a leading search firm to assist in evaluating both internal and external candidates for the role. To ensure a seamless transition, Mr. Vigneau will assist F&G in the search process and with an orderly transfer of finance responsibilities.

"Dennis has made significant contributions to F&G since joining in 2014 and brought deep experience to his position as CFO," said Chris Blunt, F&G's President and Chief Executive Officer. "For more than 60 years, F&G has prided itself on offering the best products to help our clients meet their evolving retirement needs, and we are continuing to innovate and reimagine how to do that. We are grateful for Dennis' continuing leadership throughout the remainder of 2019 as we drive continued growth and execute an orderly transition to his successor."

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Dennis for his financial leadership and dedication to the Company over the last five years and wish him the best in retirement," said Chinh E. Chu, Co-Chairman of F&G and Founder and Senior Managing Director of CC Capital. "The Company is committed to identifying a world-class successor and we are confident that, together with Dennis' support, we will ensure a seamless transition."

Mr. Vigneau said, "It has been a privilege to lead the Company's talented finance team as CFO and to work alongside the entire F&G team these past five years. I expect a smooth transition in the coming months and believe F&G is well positioned for continued success."

