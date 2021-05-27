FH ORTHO, Recently Acquired by Olympus, Announces First Case Using e-ORTHO Shoulder Software

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Olympus Corporation of the Americas announced successful completion of a first use case of the 510(k) cleared e-ORTHO Shoulder software created by FH ORTHO, a company that Olympus acquired in November 2020. The case, conducted by Brian Schofield, MD, was an Arrow Prime shoulder replacement in which the next generation e-ORTHO 3D planning software was used for preoperative surgical technique planning.

FH ORTHO, a French company with a Chicago presence, has developed and manufactured innovative orthopedic implantable devices since 1964, focusing on joint reconstruction, ligament repair, biologics, foot and ankle devices and spine and trauma surgery solutions. In October 2020, the company received 510(k) clearance for its e-ORTHO planning software, which can save OR time by allowing physicians to more efficiently plan their surgical technique. The web-based e-ORTHO platform uses CT-scans of the entire scapula to construct a 3-D model of the anatomy to assist in preoperative surgical technique planning without the need for costly custom instruments often associated with software planning systems. With e-ORTHO, physicians can set the stage for improved techniques such as better implant positioning than without the templates and optimize inventory of implants in the OR, among other benefits.

While the e-ORTHO planning software cannot replace the expertise of a surgeon, physician users report realized value in the directional assistance the tool provides.

"We believe that this case may have saved OR time because of our pre-operative planning with e-ORTHO," said Dr. Schofield of Schofield, Hand and Bright Orthopedics, Sarasota, Fl. "We look forward to continued use of the e-ORTHO system, which helps assist with optimizing glenoid adjustment, helps in adapting to the unique anatomical features of each patient, and could help a surgeon visualize a potential complication pre-operatively, while allowing for contingency planning to address potential complications."

