FH ORTHO, Recently Acquired by Olympus, Announces Market Launch of Telegraph Evolution for Humeral Fracture Treatment

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Olympus Corporation of the Americas announced market availability of its 510(k)-cleared Telegraph Evolution® surgical nail system from FH ORTHO, a company that Olympus acquired in November 2020. Telegraph Evolution is a next-generation humeral nailing system for use in proximal and/or mid-shaft humeral fractures. The advanced cannulated nail system is designed to promote improved alignment during fracture repair.

FH ORTHO, a French company with a Chicago presence, has developed and manufactured innovative orthopedic implantable devices since 1964, focusing on joint reconstruction, ligament repair, biologics, foot and ankle devices and spine and trauma surgery solutions. The humeral fracture market is estimated at approximately 28,000 procedures/year.i

Telegraph Evolution nails enable:

Proximal fixation of the humeral head tuberosities in 4 different planes.

Distal static or dynamic fixation of the diaphysis.

A tailored approach, via a comprehensive size offering to accommodate varying types of fractures and patient anatomy.

"The Telegraph Evolution instrumentation and implants provide a unique, innovative and less invasive system for surgeons. FH Ortho has been on-trend with the development of a system relying on nailing instead of plating for trauma applications," said Jean-Marc Idier, President of FH Ortho Inc. "The market has moved towards a fracture alignment strategy focused on the use of nails instead of plates, and an increasing number of physicians are applauding the move."

More information about FH Ortho is available at https://www.fhortho.com/us/.

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about the solutions it creates for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries.

Olympus' Medical business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments. For more information, visit https://medical.olympusamerica.com/.

