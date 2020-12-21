F.H. Paschen and Turner Construction Company Provided Meals for 100 CPS Chicago Builds Students and Their Families

F.H. Paschen and Turner Construction Company handed out meals to 100 CPS Chicago Builds students and their families. Tweet this

Chicago Builds Campus Manager Isaac Carter emphasized the true team effort it took to pull the event together, "It is critical to the program's sustainability to secure and have active participation & support from industry partners. We are thrilled to have had this opportunity with F.H. Paschen and Turner to provide our students and their families with a special token of support to lift their spirits during these unprecedented times."

"This year has been such a challenging year for everyone. Though these are not the best circumstances, Turner Construction wanted to do our part and help the students and families of the Chicago Builds Program," says Rick Blair, Vice President, General Manager of Turner Construction.

The meals were prepared by three local businesses near the Chicago Builds campus at 3000 S. King Dr. Catering the dinner was Dirty Bird Southern Kitchen and Premier Melon & Express. Desserts were catered by Shake Them Cakes.

"The year, 2020, has been one of the most emotionally draining years for all of us. I'm truly grateful to be a small part of this hot food drive that's being provided by F.H. Paschen and Turner Construction. They're definitely showing the term 'I am my brother's keeper' still exists," says Dirty Birds chef/owner James Sanders.

"Many students aren't aware of available career opportunities in construction or how lucrative they can be." F.H. Paschen Vice President Charles Johnson reiterated the importance of early intervention and engagement with students interested in construction. "We are committed to developing the next generation of construction professionals, events like these allow us to introduce ourselves and make those initial connections."

Students and their families were also formally invited to a virtual meet-and-greet with the F.H. Paschen executives following the Holiday season.

